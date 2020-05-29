Recently, I felt like one of the lucky ones. I got to go into the Oak Grove School garden in Brattleboro – past the gate that is locked to keep people off the school playground during this time of pandemic and social distancing – and I got to plant seeds.
I had been having a bad day, a COVID-19-induced, semi-delirium of stress, with a side order of despair, some actual loss and powerlessness. I have not directly experienced illness or the death of a loved one, but I can say that the level of wrongness was higher than any I have experienced in a long time. I wish I could say I was confident it will be a long time before I experience another one like it.
But when I put the seeds in the earth, I got a little blast of dopamine. And even now, as I type these words, knowing that the seeds are absorbing water and getting ready to transform the nutrients they contain into roots and shoots, and burst out of the soil, up into the air and the sunlight, where the beauty and might of photosynthesis will cause them to grow, and then grow some more, I taste joy.
All I did was dig a hole and drop in some seeds. But being the person who planted those seeds makes me feel like I did something good, something powerful. And while another bad day might come my way, I know that other days, days of planting, watering, harvesting and eating together with friends will happen again too.
Tara Gordon, the garden coordinator for the Oak Grove, Green Street and Vernon elementary schools was wearing a face mask when she let me into the garden. We kept strangely far away from each other, as we dug into the soil, shared seeds out of paper envelopes and laughed together in the sun. I asked Tara what she likes about bringing gardening to schools. She had to think about it, but here was her reply: “Gardening gives us the opportunity to have fun learning how to create the optimal growing conditions for us to thrive.”
Her colleague, Conor Floyd at Food Connects (a non-profit that coordinates the farm to school food program in Windham County) said, “Growing at home and community-based gardening enables students to get their hands dirty while developing a personal connection with where their food comes from. It's empowering for students.”
One challenge during this pandemic is that while people are trying to work together to “flatten the curve,” we can’t all garden together in the same way that we used to. At least not right now. But even if you can’t go into the school or community garden, there are ways to bring its healing power into your home and into your life.
Here are two examples. The Sunflower Project is about hope. Civilizations, towns and people need hope as much as they need food. Sunflowers are a great symbol of hope because they make a flower even if there is a drought. Heck, in front of my house, sunflowers grow in the cracks in the concrete and flower every year; so, they are also a great symbol of resilience. Resilience and hope in one flower. Does it get any better than that? Well, yes, it could… hundreds of sunflowers would be even better.
The goal is to get these planted all over southern Vermont and New Hampshire (though please be careful to not plant too close to the road, as the highway department says they can easily block the view of drivers at intersections). We are starting in Brattleboro. Tara has made the whole fence along the Oak Grove School available for anyone to plant sunflowers. We can’t plant at the same time, but we can plant in the same space. Collaborating with Courtney Carey and Francisco Mugnani from the Brooks Memorial Library, we are working on a way to get seeds to as many people as want to be a part of this planting of hope. If you live in Brattleboro and would like some sunflower seeds to plant, check out the Facebook pages of either Brooks Memorial Library (facebook.com/BrooksMemorialLibrary) or Building A Positive Community (facebook.com/BAPC802). If you live elsewhere, a large bag of sunflowers can be picked up from the curb of Brown and Roberts, or other stores in the area, for about $16. If you have any questions, you can contact me at booksfromvermont@yahoo.com; put “sunflowers” in the subject line.
Another way to bring the school garden home is “beet top hydroponics.” Beets are amazing. (For a literary take on just how amazing they are, check out the first few chapters of “Jitterbug Perfume” by Tom Robbins.) But this is a STEAM column, and when I say beets are amazing, I mean when I see them grow, new leaves after their tops have been hacked off and their old leaves stripped away, it amazes me. I have been doing some windowsill science to see how long it takes to get a crop of beet leaves to harvest and eat, and how slim of a top can be used. I have been working with Tara to bring this idea to people’s homes so that some of the beauty of the community and school garden can go to those who can’t come to it.
Here is how it works: when you cut off the very top of a beet and pluck off its leaves (all of the leaves that are big enough to eat), the top of the beet chemically detects the change in its circumstance. It still has access to some of the sugar in the top of the beet, and it uses that and other nutrients to grow new leaves. Once the leaves are started, they turn on the power of photosynthesis, using light to convert carbon dioxide in the air into the carbon used to make the leaves even larger.
How do you do this?
Get a beet;
Cut off the top;
Remove the leaves;
Set the top in some water in a dish and put it in the sunlight on your windowsill. (If you have a cat, you might need to hang the bowl out of reach using some rope. See a video on growing beets this way, https://youtu.be/pGowOOqrmQw.) Change the water occasionally, and wait a week or two, and you will have some new fresh beet leaves to harvest.
Note: Sometimes you can see small little green buds around the top of the beet. If so, go ahead and cut off ALL the leaves. If you don’t see any buds, just cut off all the large leaves. There will be some tiny leaves toward the center of the beet that will grow into a little beet green meal. (Fry them with butter and pepper, or steam them and add olive oil and or vinegar or soy sauce.)
Here is where the science comes in. How thin of a slice of a beet top can be used to generate new leaves? If you chop the beet top into cubes, do you still get a leaf from each cube? These are some of the things you can experiment by yourself, or with your children at home.
Planting a garden at home is another way to bring the school garden home, but in New England, where most homes were built before 1978, the soil near buildings (which were painted with lead paint, for many decades) and near roads, are sometimes contaminated with lead. In general, you need to plant at least 10 feet away for each story high your building is tall. In Vermont, it’s wise to get your soil tested for lead, by sending a sample to UVM. See this site for more information on how to do that. http://pss.uvm.edu/ag_testing/?Page=soils.html
Another option is to get clean compost and fill a container with it to grow food in. One organization that has been setting up food growing containers around town, (and which anyone can harvest and eat from) is Edible Brattleboro. See www.ediblebrattleboro.org
Elisha Underwood, who works for Rise!Vermont out of the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, created a plan with Tara and Conor, to bring more fun, and art making, into the gardens this summer, and they have come up with a creative way to still make that happen, despite whatever social distancing may be necessary at that time. Building A Positive Community, where I work, is also planning on bringing Goofy Garden Games, (like “Zuchinni Bat Baseball” and “Prince Alberts’s Marrowfat-pea-catapult” into the mix of activities. To learn more about these garden centered fun activities, see https://www.foodconnects.org/summer-garden-program .
I would be very interested to hear from anyone about any success they have growing beet tops, or any other vegetables, and with some luck, who knows, maybe we will be able to play together at one of Brattleboro’s public school gardens.
Rolf Parker lives in Brattleboro with his wife and 13-year-old son. He came to Brattleboro immediately after earning his M.S. in entomology from Clemson University in 1999. He tutors math and science, and works for Building a Positive Community. Questions and comments can be sent to booksfromvermont@yahoo.com