10 Places to Explore the Arts with Kids

Jackson Grobe, 4, and his grandfather, Bart Everett, both of Brattleboro, look over entries in the 6th annual LEGO Contest and Exhibit at the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center on Saturday. The piece in the foreground, titled "The Awesome Town of Awesomenous", recieved an honorable mention for Forrester Avard in the grades 3-5 group.