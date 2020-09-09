MC2: Connecting Students and Community

Last spring, schools around the country shut down rapidly as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified. In New Hampshire, by executive order, schools were mandated to close for a short period and reopen in a “remote learning” format. The challenges were great, but Making Community Connections (MC2, a free, public charter school) showed its model was built for adapting to rapidly shifting educational landscapes.
In just a few days, MC2 implemented a remote learning plan prioritizing students’ health and wellbeing, provided technology and support for 100 percent of students, and facilitated weekly check-ins between students, their families and MC2 advisors. The results were astounding — students were able to complete internships and projects, and were graduating in small, individual ceremonies.
As a year-round school, MC2 only had seven weeks to reevaluate its pandemic plans, survey students and families, and integrate changes between its spring and summer trimesters. Knowing the summer trimester was going online, staff were free to create even more unique learning opportunities. Teachers decided to forego their usual “studio” format (think interdisciplinary classes) and instead focus on in-depth, short-term projects, in which students worked in collaborative groups for five weeks to learn and demonstrate their understanding of the content.
Projects currently in the works include a Climate Justice group that is exploring the relationship between environmental choices and racial justice; a Film Making group that meets weekly to encourage creativity while learning about film production; and a Functions for Personal Finance group that brings practical algebra to students who are curious about future personal finance decisions.
Students are also being encouraged to turn their real-life experiences into projects. So far, they have earned credit for mental and physical wellness, organizing pandemic volunteer efforts and rebuilding a personal computer.
Similarly, the internship program had to adapt and revamp requirements to help students turn part-time jobs and other certifications into academic credit. Students still craft resumes and cover letters, but now must take into account the global and national trends for various industries. MC2 students are getting a crash course in job security and flexibility.
Even with all of this flexibility, remote learning has its challenges. Teenage mental health is a growing concern for educators and families alike, and MC2 is no different. To address this, MC2 is partnered with the Monadnock Peer Support Agency to provide opportunities and access to resources. Advisors work with students to set daily goals around physical and mental wellbeing as well as academic requirements. Following safety protocols, staff will arrange one-on-one, in-person sessions with students, as MC2 staff and students alike miss the strong bonds of community that are a hallmark of the model.
“My son struggled to engage last year in school. We have had challenges with learning the schedule and how things work, but we are very pleased we made the choice to attend MC2,” says a parent of a newly enrolled student. “Thank you for providing [my son] this amazing opportunity and educational experience. These times sure aren't easy to be a teacher and you are all going above and beyond putting in more work than ever. We can't thank you enough for all you are doing!”
Throughout this time, staff and students are meeting and reflecting on what works in their remote learning structures, and what needs tweaking. The entire community meets twice a week in a Zoom call to start the day, share announcements and better understand what it means to be part of a community. MC2 advisors also meet with their student groups three times a week to discuss progress on student academic goals, build cohorts that create peer-to-peer support and create greater connection with a smaller portion of the community.
There are many ways MC2 demonstrates it is #builtforthis — from the 1-1 device policy to the very student-driven education experience — allowing individuals to go at their own pace and consistently develop student motivation and management skills. During their entire MC2 experience, students are growing in 17 habits (i.e. community, critical thinking, leadership, character) that characterize life-long learning.
MC2 empowers students “with the knowledge, skills and dispositions to use [their] unique voice effectively and with integrity in co-creating our global, public world.” Because it is built for this type of ever-changing landscape, MC2 prepares every student to find and refine their “new normal.” They teach students that resiliency and flexibility are the most important traits they can practice.
MC2 is a free, chartered public high school with campuses in Keene and Manchester, N.H. Enrollment is rolling. For more information, contact christie.brown@mc2school.org or call (603) 283-0844.