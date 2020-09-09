“If anything, engagement with the arts is even more important for kids now,” according to Danny Lichtenfeld, director of the Brattleboro Museum & Arts Center (BMAC). He credits the arts with providing a crucial outlet for children to process stress and confusion, noting, “Additionally, many arts experiences foster joy, which we can all certainly use more of these days.”
While art educators across the region agree wholeheartedly, the pragmatic aspects of hosting programs this fall are perplexing, particularly when it comes to certain mediums. For instance, glassblowing, which has developed of strong local community, still faces an uncertain season.
“The coronavirus has real effects on what we do, as we physically work with our students,” said Jordana Korsen, owner of the Hot Glass Art Center in Marlborough. In her teaching, distancing isn’t possible due to the nature of glassblowing, as well as safety concerns while learning. She also worries about the difficulty of wearing a mask in the extreme heat in which they operate.
However, she’s hopeful that with protocols in place, families from the area will still be able to make their favorite blown glass pumpkins this fall. While the space is always kept exceptionally clean, further sterilization measures will be taken and more time left between small groups.
“I know for many in our community, the studio is a huge part of their life,” she said, adding it even has therapeutic qualities for a lot of people. “We can check the world at the door and focus on the here and now.”
While her first priority is playing it smart and safe, she says she can’t wait to “celebrate the love and process of hot glass” again.
In other arts sectors, in-person classes have already proven possible, including the high-flying lessons at the New England Center for Circus Arts (NECCA) in Brattleboro. Over the summer, adults attended on campus, with online options available for youths (and adults who preferred). But as of late summer, regular indoor options for children are a go, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
“We have a new outdoor handwashing station, so attention to mitigation starts before you even enter the building,” said Serenity Smith Forchion, co-founder of NECCA. Other practices include wearing masks at all times, temperature checks for anyone entering the building, an individual apparatus for each student instead of sharing, and smaller than usual class sizes to maintain social distancing.
Despite these practicalities, Smith Forchion assures visitors that “the experience will still focus on the joy of circus, as well as the opportunity to be a part of a community doing creative fitness.” Though partner acrobatics are out, NECCA will still offer its renowned aerial, acrobatic, juggling and balancing training.
“Given that most schools are doing a limited in-person offering, and interpersonal activities are limited,” Smith Forchion said, “the arts are critical for the mental health of everyone at this time.”
Colleen Manzi, communications and marketing manager for MoCo Arts in Keene, echoes that, saying, “We all crave connection in one form or another. While we’re all increasingly isolated from one another, any chance we have to connect with one another is revered.”
Through the spring and summer, MoCo has strived to provide opportunities for friendship and familiarity through dance and theatre instruction. Beginning in the spring, they launched a distance learning model with the use of livestreaming.
“The response from students has been fantastic.,” Manzi said. “We have so many examples of families that have really found our online classes to be a good source of connection and stability for their children.” Summer saw the addition of some in-person classes, and the fall will entail a hybrid offering.
Strong safety and screening practices are also in place at MoCo to ensure the season goes smoothly for all. According to Manzi, they are “committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure that we are continuing to serve the needs of our community.”
This includes making learning through the arts accessible to everyone. The school provides a tuition assistance program and has an innovative collaboration with Keene Housing as well.
“If you think you can’t afford to send your child to MoCo, think again!” Manzi said. Families can find info and a financial assistance application right on the organization’s website (moco.org).
It’s easy to see family is at the forefront for local arts educators, especially now. Music Together, a fun music-making and singing series led by Nancy Salwen, is a great example. She has moved to hosting classes online since the start of the pandemic. Intermittent, in-person, outdoor offerings are sponsored by local libraries.
Not only does she see kids thriving and lighting up with the experience of music, she also sees how beneficial it is for families as a whole. It gives parents a great set of tools — to sing their way through tricky transitions throughout the day and come together in song.
“It’s great for the kids to have a routine,” Salwen said. “It’s something they can count on.”
She welcomes children ages 0-7 in her classes, which means they’re fun for the entire family. And taking things online has really expanded what that means. For instance, a child can invite an aunt from Seattle or a grandparent who’s far away to virtually join the excitement.
“It’s really meaningful to people,” Salwen said, “and it’s been really interesting for me to watch.”
She noted family singing together is where the real magic of the program happens and doing that online has been just as positive. “It’s been way more fun and way more connected … than I ever could have imagined.”
It all comes down to engaging kids through art, something Lichtenfeld said “has been central to what we do at BMAC for decades.” During a typical year, thousands of kids visit the museum on field trips, museum staff go into the schools, and kids and families take part in workshops.
Though the pandemic has put some of those activities on hold for the time being, Lichtenfeld noted his team is “currently re-imagining the ways we can continue to be of service to kids and families in this new environment.” That includes two of their most popular programs: the annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza (Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m.) and the LEGO Contest & Exhibit (Nov. 13-15).
He said “for some kids, the arts are that one realm where they can really shine and begin to develop a healthy sense of identity and self-esteem.”
We are certainly fortunate to live in a place where arts organizations are willing to do everything in their power to ensure that keeps happening.