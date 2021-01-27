Jumping Into 2021

2021 is going to be a different kind of year. While the dissemination of the COVID-19 vaccine has things finally looking up, it’s likely to be awhile before we return to something resembling normalcy. Educators have had to adjust to remote and distanced learning models, parents are handling new schedules and the stress of financial strain and isolation, and normal activities are unlikely to resume for months. So how can we help our kids start off the new year on the right foot in these uncertain times?
Set a regular routine. Establishing a consistent routine is critical during the pandemic. When everything is so out of whack, getting up and going to bed around the same time, regularly scheduled meals, work times and breaks keep everybody better adjusted. Even when you have nowhere to go, structuring your family’s days is important. Healthy activities such as a morning workout and a good breakfast help start each day strong.
Take a shower and get dressed. It’s easy in these days when we don’t have to actually go anywhere to let your children stay in the pajamas they’ve been wearing for three days (which is also roughly the last time anyone washed their hair). Because who’s really going to notice, anyway? But, putting on something resembling regular clothes and putting up your hair like you normally would helps your mind adjust to the day and keeps your routine in check. We promise it will make for more productive kiddos.
Create a learning space. With so many kids remote or hybrid learning and many parents working from home, living rooms have become offices and bedrooms have become classrooms. As much as possible, create a (separate) designated learning space for each of your at-home learners. It could be a spare room (if you’ve got one) or a desk or table in the corner of a quiet space. Make sure it’s well-lit and clean — make it your child’s responsibility to maintain a clean, organized space. They may need folders or a filing system of some kind to avoid a paper explosion in their learning area. Try to use the space solely for learning time so they know when they sit down at that desk, work has begun.
Take breaks. It’s no surprise to parents or teachers that kids have a hard time sitting still all day (whether on the computer or in class). At school, they have snack time and lunch and recess, then they’re off to their normal afterschool activities. So, while they’re home, remember to schedule breaks throughout the day. For instance, when you finish that assignment, go for a walk; or between virtual class sessions, watch a short video, make cookies or have a dance party. Kids need something to look forward to, especially when the days start to blur together, so remember to take breaks together to keep kids focused and keep everybody’s morale high.
Take the time to read together. This is always important, but even more so in these tumultuous times. Reading aloud together as a family fosters not only strong literacy skills, but stress-reduction and positive coping mechanisms. Try to read together around the same time every day, whether before nap or bedtime, or during a scheduled break (perhaps at 10:30 a.m., read for 20 minutes). Reading aloud is one of the best things you can do to encourage your child’s literacy skills — it’s essential for their academic and future professional success. It also provides a special time to spend together and relax from the chaos of the world. It’s even more important now that many kids lack access to resources such as the school library or the classroom books. Most libraries are offering curbside book pick-ups. Make reading together a regular part of your routine.
Celebrate their accomplishments. This should be something you do regularly, but it’s especially important while kids are isolated, and apart from their friends and regular activities to give them a high-five for a job well done. Even recognizing small achievements can go a long way (“Good job getting your homework done today,” or “Awesome work on that project! I know you worked really hard.”). Many of their regular activities may be happening, whether modified or not at all, so they likely need some encouragement to keep going. A treat or favorite meal to celebrate achievements can be a motivating factor as well.
Get involved in your community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many volunteer activities such as walking animals in a shelter or giving out meals look a little different. But there are still ways for your family to get involved and the need, for many, is greater than ever. Look into whether local organizations have volunteer opportunities. You can write letters to first responders or folks in assisted living facilities or nursing homes. Donate old toys or cans of food to the local food shelf, which is likely serving more folks than normal. Make care packages for postal workers. Pick up trash in your neighborhood or local park. Giving back has benefits for your kids too. It teaches them a sense of responsibility and empathy while expanding their world. Continuing to stay involved during these times is more important than ever and can be a rewarding bonding experience.
Keep connected to friends and family virtually. Not being able to see friends and family is hard on all of us, but this may be especially hard for children who do not fully comprehend what’s going on. Try to keep them connected with family members and friends through regular communication. Some kids are just Zoomed or Facetimed out, but a weekly check-in with the grandparents might go a long way for your child’s emotional health. If online communication is a challenge, whether for internet access/speed or Zoom fatigue, find your child a pen pal. It could be a far-away family member or friend, or someone they connect to through a program like the Children’s Literacy Foundation’s Community Building grant, which sponsors a pen-pal program. Writing letters/emails will help them practice writing and communications skills while also maintaining positive relationships.
Be honest with them. Your kids know you’re stressed. They want to get back to normal and play sports and see their friends. They want to hug their grandparents. Talk to your children regularly about what’s happening and what it means for your family. They may be picking up on negative vibes but not fully comprehend what’s happening or why. Communicating with them can help ease their own stress and enable them to focus on schoolwork and other things.
With these strategies in place, you can help your child prepare to succeed in a new kind of year in 2021.
Erika Nichols-Frazer is a writer, editor, and the Communications Manager at the Children’s Literacy Foundation (clifonline.org). She has an MFA from the Bennington Writing Seminars. She won Noir Nation’s 2019 Golden Fedora Fiction Prize and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. You can find her work and blog at nicholsfrazer.com. And learn more about the Children’s Literacy Foundation at clifonline.org.