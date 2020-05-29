IndieFlix Films Help Students Navigate Emotions

As we navigate the social distancing and stay-at-home mandates prompted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, anxiety and stress levels are high… particularly for children and teens. Their bedrooms and dining room tables have become school desks and classrooms, and video conferencing with teachers and classmates the (temporary) norm.
IndieFlix is aiming to alleviate some of that stress and anxiety, helping young people to know they’re not alone. Based in Seattle, Wash., Indieflix produces social impact films, covering subject matter including stress and anxiety as well as mental health and self-discovery. They have offered more than 4,000 screenings in 70 countries.
“It’s important now more than ever to help young people during this time,” said Sara Pelkey, distribution lab booker for IndieFlix. “Students are dealing with anxiety, stress, mental health issues. It’s been tough.”
The company has brought and provided its films to local area schools, including Keene High School and Keene State College. IndieFlix had planned to provide films to show at ConVal Regional High School, as well, but its timing coincided with the start of schools closing amid the pandemic. However, according to Pelkey, such films can be provided via an online link for students or through email. This allows teachers to include them as part of the curriculum, even as classes are held remotely.
According to information from IndieFlix, as social distancing has become the new norm due to COVID-19, the company maintains that social and community engagement can still thrive. “IndieFlix is committed to bringing quality online solutions to schools, organizations and corporations immediately to help support communities during this time of uncertainty. Entire schools, organizations and corporations can now affordably access all IndieFlix film-based educational programming on anxiety, bullying, effects of social media and digital and mental wellness, as well as participate in the interactive materials and discussions from home.”
"Our popular film-based programs that help build community and open up conversations in thousands of schools, corporations and organizations around the world are now available as an online tool and can be delivered to every student and employee’s inbox,” said Scilla Andreen, CEO of IndieFlix. “IndieFlix's previously community-based offline screenings model reached 30 to 70 percent of a community population; now we can reach nearly 100 percent."
IndieFlix's programs on anxiety, stress, screen addiction, digital wellness, effects of social media, resilience, bullying, belonging and mental health, and also include interactive test-your-knowledge quizzes, digital pre-taped and live Q&As, discussion guides and tip sheets.
Among the films offered by IndieFlix:
“Angst”
This film is designed to raise awareness around anxiety and includes interviews with kids, teens, educators, experts, parents and a very special interview with Olympic medalist Michael Phelps. The
goal specifically is to help people identify and understand the symptoms of anxiety and encourage them
to reach out for help.
“Like”
This film explores the impact of social media on our lives and the effects of technology on the brain. The goal of the film is to inspire and help equip us to self-regulate. Social media is a tool and social platforms are a place to connect, share and care… but is that what's really happening?
“The Upstanders”
The Upstanders explores cyber-bullying, bullying amongst friends, families, co-workers and the brain science behind it all. It delves into the power of resilience, adaptability, community and belonging. The film highlights new laws and well-established programs already reducing bullying in schools and
communities.
For more information, contact IndieFlix at screenings@indieflix.com.