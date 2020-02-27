Day Camp, away camp, space camp, drama camp, soccer camp, or just ol' time hiking and singing summer camp. When school is out, New Hampshire kids have a world of camp options to pick from to keep them from being bored this summer. While canoeing on a lake, creating arts and crafts, and making new friends, summer camps have provided irreplaceable experiences for generations of American children. But having fun goes hand in hand with staying safe.
"After school and summer opportunities reduce the summer learning gap," said Terri Peck, of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), which oversees summer camps. "The social-emotional skills, the teamwork, all help children grow and learn. Quality out of school activities have positive outcomes and that is what I want to see."
Summer camp oversight has recently been moved under DHHS and Peck and her staff are gearing up to aid summer camps in providing the best possible experience for their campers. According to Peck, summer camp regulation falls into two groups: skills camps and recreation camps.
"A skills camp teaches a skill for eight or more hours per year. They must have a background check policy that we will post," Peck said. "A recreation camp, if they are brand new, fills out an application and submits that with a fee and a background check, through the Division for Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), for their camp director and owner. We do a pre-season inspection and then during the season will do an on-site inspection. The next year, we just go for the in-season inspection."
Areas that DHHS monitors include ensure that the staff hiring process involves checking references and making sure counselors are at least two years older than the oldest camper; if the camp serves food is it following food safety best practices; the ratio of counselors to children in care; is there a nurse on site and how is medicine stored; what is the policy for health records; is there a certain distance between each bunk; are there certified lifeguards on the waterfront and do they use the buddy system, and more, all devised to be sure that camps can offer an enriching experience in a safe environment.
"For DHHS, camps don't have to be accredited, but many do seek this through other organizations and parents can certainly ask to see those qualifications," Peck said.
One notable exception to DHHS licensing are local recreational camps run by cities or towns. These municipalities are not required to seek a license, but like the recreational camps, many do or follow the guidelines of other camp organizations for the well-being and safety of the children in their care.
In Keene, where the summer programs run from after the close of school until mid-August, the recreation department tries to closely align itself with the standards set by the American Camp Association even though they are not required to do so. In Keene the camp program works to make sure all staff follow the policies and procedures that have been set in place.
"We have a extensive set of policies and procedures that we review every year and then train our counselors to," explains Brianne Rafford-Varley, the Recreation programmer at the Keene Recreation Department. "All of our staff take mandatory CPR and First Aid training. They also take supervision training so they can oversee activities and groups of kids, and behavior management training. We also have a discipline policy in place for staff, parents, and campers to help kids feel safe."
The presence of these documents then helps create a general understanding of what the expectations are for everyone coming to camp each day and how to react in a given situation.
"We want parents and kids to feel safe and happy coming to camp. Our director stresses looking at parents as our customers," Rafford-Varley says. "They should feel comfortable and safe dropping their kids off in the morning. The staff is the face of the program and a big part of encouraging life long recreational opportunities."
To keep things operating smoothly in a city-run camp setting Rafford-Varley stresses the feedback loop they use to ensure fruitful communications amongst all those involved in running the camp. The staffing is structured in such a way that any issues, or successes, can be relayed and that counselors are overseen and supported. In Keene, which runs two separate camps, the counselors work directly with the children. Each age group then has a lead staff member, and each of the two camps has a head counselor who interacts directly with the overall camp director and Rafford-Varley.
"This structure lends itself to knowing roles and helps to remind everyone of the policies and procedures. There is communications every morning and at the end of the week to review the overall week," Rafford-Varley explains.
At whatever camp a family picks, parents should feel able to ask about any accreditation or licenses the camp holds and what their standards are. If unsure about any facet of safety, on the waterfront, in the dining hall, or what happens in case of emergency, a parent can always expect the opportunity to speak with the camp director or another in a leadership role to learn more about policies and procedures and how the camp handles certain situations.