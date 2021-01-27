Homeschooling on the Rise Among NH Families

A combination of increased numbers of homeschooled students in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and outdated school district policies has caused some confusion this school year.
Some New Hampshire families have filed intent-to-home-educate notices commencing for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the New Hampshire Homeschooling Coalition (NHHC).
With that influx of homeschoolers came feedback from parents to the NHHC and other homeschooling organizations that they were asked to provide unnecessary information to school districts to start homeschooling their children. Many school districts were referencing outdated laws and rules, asking for educational plans and yearly notification, and many districts added requirements that have never been part of New Hampshire’s home education law: providing qualifications of parents, home meetings, etc.
Home education in New Hampshire is governed by RSA 193-A, which went into effect on July 1, 1991. The statute was most recently amended in 2012. In its review of district policies, the state Department of Education noted that many district policies pre-date the current statute.
Stefanie Marsh, NHHC representative to the Home Education Advisory Council, believes this may be the source of at least some of the noted inconsistencies between district policies and the statutory requirements. She has home-schooled her own children since 1993 — her youngest graduated last year.
The most confusion with new home-schooled students this school year has been with the state’s law that requires all New Hampshire children at least 6 years of age and under 18 by Sept. 30 notify the school district of intent to home educate. Parents only need to send in a letter of notification once for each homeschooled student. It is assumed you are continuing to homeschool each year, and you do not need to notify again unless you change participating agencies or move to another school district.
Some school districts in the state were sending letters to parents requiring they send notification for each year they intend to home-school their children. The family is free to elect the participating agency to which they send notice —the district policy may not require a specific selection. The notification only requires the student’s name, address and date of birth. Additional information, such as the duration of the intent to home educate or information about the home education program’s curriculum, is not required in the intent to commence a home-education notice.
The Council worked with the Department of Education to put together a technical advisory that went out to school districts last September, setting forth the requirements for intent-to-home-educate notices.
“After that there were a lot fewer problems,” Marsh said, adding that some school districts are updating their home education policies as a result.
The technical advisory provides the New Hampshire Department of Education’s guidance regarding the legal requirements to establish a home education program and clarifies that districts may not add requirements that are not imposed by the statute or State Board of Education Rules.
Another hot topic this school year is how public high schools decide how to give credit for coursework if homeschooled students enter public high school partway through the high school years. According to Marsh, the requirements for homeschoolers should not be stricter than what they would ask for from a student moving to New Hampshire from another state, for instance.
“It’s up to each individual school board to make the determination and put a policy in place,” she said.
While a school district review of the home education academic program and curriculum is not required, the Council felt it would be a good idea for parents of homeschoolers entering public high school to be able to offer work samples, a portfolio and evaluations to show, and it would be very helpful to be able to offer scores from College-Level Examination Program tests or evaluation/accreditation by a third party (offered by North Atlantic Regional High School).
The state Department of Education’s review of district policies revealed a number of other requirements not permissible in home education policies. They include requirements on home education students for participation in district curricular or co-curricular activities to which district students are not subject; that parents need to teach a certain number of days or certain hours per day; that parents need to have their program approved by a school official; and that parents need to have “check-in meetings” with the school district.
Home-schooling a child is not a decision to enter into lightly — and support will always be needed.
Established in 1990, the NHHC exists to promote an understanding of home education in New Hampshire, to carry out duties assigned to it by the Commissioner of Education, and to advise the Commissioner and Board of Education on issues concerning home education in the state.
“I encourage parents if they have any issues to contact the Council or the Department of Education,” Marsh said. “The Commissioner is interested in smoothing out bumps and is happy to help.”