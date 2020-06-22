So many kids hate the dentist… the noises, the smells, the uncertainty. A feeling of dread is sometimes entangled in their minds from the moment they get in the car to go to their appointment. It doesn’t have to be this way, though, and a local dentistry is proving that.
Montshire Pediatric Dentistry strives to ensure every child receives friendly, personalized attention in a comforting setting to make each and every visit a pleasant one. From preventive care – cleanings, sealants, silver diamine fluoride, space maintainers and more – to restorative care – dental crowns, extractions, white fillings, emergency care and more – every patient receives holistic care.
At the helm are Dr. Jonathan E. Norris (known as Dr. Jonny to his patients) and Dr. Colin Boswell (a.k.a. Dr. Colin to his patients). They first met in Anchorage, Alaska, during their medical school residencies. Both have DDS degrees, are board-certified pediatric dentists and diplomates of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry.
The pair has always wanted to operate a dentistry practice together, as they share a similar philosophy: to help keep children healthy in a comforting, safe, positive environment.
“’Every child welcome’ is the at the core of our practice,” Norris said. “We make sure, too, that every time they’re with us, they’re comfortable and leave here happy.”
Montshire – the name is a combination of Vermont and New Hampshire, which are the regions served – is based in Keene. But over the past couple of years they grew out of their original location on West Street (which opened in 2018), and now are not only in the midst of renovation of a larger building (at 165 Winchester St., Keene), they also run a second office in Claremont at 92 South St. Norris is based in the Keene office, while Boswell is in Claremont.
“We started originally with 11 patients,” Norris said. “Now we have 2,500 or so patients. And that growth is just within the past couple of years.”
Montshire fills a big need in the region for pediatric dentistry, which is part of what prompted Norris and Boswell to open their practice here. This is one of only a few practices in the entire region that exclusively caters to children and that always accepts new patients as well as all insurances, including state and federal Medicaid. According to Norris, they always work with parents, too, to ensure care is possible and concerns are addressed and alleviated.
“Every child is welcome here, regardless of their financial situation or whatever else. Parents are always a part of everything, too, of course, to make sure every second of their time dealing with us is positive,” Boswell said, noting that at least 20 percent of children have at least 80 percent tooth decay. “We can’t turn a blind eye to that. These kids need dental care for their overall health.”
Norris added, “We want every kid to be healthy and to have a healthy psyche toward the dentist and medical care as a whole.”
For more information about Montshire Pediatric Dentistry and to schedule an appointment, those in the Keene area can call (603) 354-3895; those closer to Claremont should call (603) 543-0455.