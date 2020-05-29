Giving Parents a Smart Start

Impact Monadnock (IM) is the signature early childhood initiative of the Monadnock United Way. IM’s mission is to prepare young children for future academic, career and life success. We work toward this mission by bringing together teams of community members to focus on issues that affect young children and their families, like the Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors (IMBA). IMBA is a group of local employers working to support child- and family-friendly workplaces throughout our region.
In 2018, IMBA launched the StartSmart Birth Gift Program – an easy way for employers, colleagues and friends to recognize a new parent or parent-to-be with a gift that helps get their child off to a smart start!
A StartSmart birth gift is $55 and includes a set of four board books for the new baby, a parenting book and a set of fun tips for early childhood brain development, all wrapped in a flannel baby blanket! Each purchase also contributes toward the enrollment of a local, at-risk child in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book-gifting program that mails free books directly to young children.
During this time of stay-at-home orders and isolation, it is more important than ever to support those we know and love. Do you know a new mom, dad or parent-to-be who could use a nice surprise? StartSmart is a great way to show them you care and to safely welcome the newest addition to their family. For more information, visit muw.org/impact/startsmart.
If you or someone you know is struggling as a result of the pandemic, please contact 211 to get connected to the services and resources you need. Our partners in the community are utilizing technology to find new and creative ways to continue to serve our region’s individuals and families in the face of the COVID-19 crisis and are here to help. Visit our Resources page at muw.org/resources-0 to learn more.