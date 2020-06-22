Fun in the Sun

Let’s face it: this summer is going to look a bit different than in years past. After months of a strict stay-at-home order and remote schooling, children are going a bit stir crazy (and rightfully so!). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many summer camps are cancelled and those that are running are saddled with a laundry list of precautions that must be made. Additionally, many public pools, parks and beaches will have much lower capacities than usual in order to help control the virus.
Many parents are wondering how to keep their children happy and entertained through this unprecedented time. We sat down with Mary Shannon, an experienced elementary school teacher and a current Special Education teacher at Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene, N.H., to learn how to guide your child’s focus and energy while keeping summertime fun and stress-free.
Keep learning
As school winds down, the last thing you may be thinking about is continuing your child’s education, but it’s easier (and more fun) than you would think.
“I tell a lot of parents to head outside with their kids to make learning a hands-on process,” Shannon said.
For children in preschool, there are so many sensory activities that easily integrate into your outdoor excursions, such as running water and crunching leaves. “I love taking kindergarten and first-grade-age children into the woods to collect rocks,” she continued. “Encourage them to count the rocks and then sort them by shape and color. This all helps build their math skills in a fun and organic way.” For older elementary school children, try looking for patterns in nature or discussing more abstract math concepts such as lines of symmetry in leaves and plants.
Stay active together
Getting outside has another benefit… it helps to keep your child physically active. Regular exercise lowers stress levels and increases your child’s focus. It also has been proven to improve sleep and overall mental health. The Monadnock region is chock full of amazing outdoor activity centers; use this summer as a chance to truly discover them. From riding the Keene bike path and meandering down the rail trail to hiking Mount Monadnock and investigating the ruins at Madame Sheri’s hiking center, you can continue to social distance while exploring our region to the fullest.
Foster a passion
Kids are naturally inquisitive, especially when topics interest them. Use this down time to encourage them to play a hands-on role in learning more about a specific subject.
“When your child is drawn to a topic, they naturally want to learn everything about it,” Shannon said, adding that child-led learning often develops into your child asking tough questions and diving deeply into a specific focus.
This is a great time to help your child learn research skills. Consider making a trip to the library (or utilizing curb-side pick-up) to find a reference book about the topic. Depending on the subject, you may be able to find local specialists or organize day trips to continue the learning process. For instance, if your child is interested in cows, set-up a visit to a local dairy farm where they can learn more about their daily care. Alternatively, a child with an interest in historical architecture may enjoy a walk along the Stone Arch Bridge. For children with an interest in travel, you can explore foods from various cultures within the Monadnock region by picking up a delicious take-out lunch or dinner.
“It is really important to let the kids have a choice and let it be organic learning,” Shannon encourages. “As a parent, you don’t need to be finding worksheets for your children. Instead, let your child drive the summer studies. Once they have the interest and passion, you can steer them onto a learning path.”
Keep a schedule
This whole pandemic has taught everyone just how important daily routines can be. Work with your child to build a schedule that everyone feels comfortable with and try to stick with it. It doesn’t need to be rigid, but should include broad guidelines for morning routines, chores and bedtimes.
“They may fight it, but kids want structure, they want boundaries, they want routines,” Shannon said. “Just like we do in school, having some sort of structure to your daily activities is important and helps your child to feel secure in their day-to-day life.”
“However,” she laughs, “it is also important to be flexible. For example, if you have a special evening event on a Tuesday night, it’s perfectly okay to let them sleep in a bit more on Wednesday morning.”
Cook together
Family dinners are an important part of many evening routines. Make it even more exciting by encouraging your child to help out in the kitchen. Not only will he or she be proud of the creations, and therefore more apt to eat what you serve up, they are also learning valuable life skills.
Take a trip to the Keene Farmer’s Market or your local farm stand to purchase high quality, local ingredients while teaching your child about the importance of knowing where their food comes from.
Young children can help you wash vegetables, stir batter, tear herbs and mash potatoes. Older kids often enjoy grating cheese, peeling vegetables and setting the table. You can even integrate a small fractions lesson into your dinnertime preparations by asking your child to help you accurately measure ingredients.
Plan on down time
As you work through your day, it’s ok to not have an activity planned for every moment; in fact, it is actually encouraged.
“It is really important to have some sort of unstructured time built into your day,” Shannon said. “Kids need time to decompress and be bored.”
Free play lets your child tap into their imagination and explore their boundaries. It is amazing to see what develops when your child needs to direct his or her own play.
After months of sitting in front of a computer for school, screen time is a hot topic. Mary recommends parents limit the amount of time that their children spend in front of a tablet, television or computer, but don’t take away screens entirely. “Remote schooling has taught children to rely on screens more than ever,” she said. “Try using screen time as a reward for helping out around the house or utilizing good behavior.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed many summer plans, you can still enjoy it. This summer, turn your focus to building a strong relationship with your child and exploring the incredible community that we are a part of.