The first time I learned anything about nicotine was when I was getting my M.S. in Entomology (the science of bugs). I learned what a potent poison it was against insects and that it had been used since colonial times to protect vegetables.
Fast-forward 25 years, nicotine has been banned from organic farms and my reasons for learning about nicotine have changed. When I research nicotine today, it is to understand why it is so addictive, especially to young people.
Now, I study the science of nicotine. I earned my masters, moved to Vermont, did a stint as a newspaper reporter, and took a job on a grant with a local school supervisory union, talking with students about this chemical and the marketing around it. When marketing and science collide, strange things happen.
A product where marketing has successfully created false information is e-cigarettes, which are now commonly called “vapes.” This term suggests that the clouds that people inhale are made of vapor.
When I talk with young people about “vaping” we talk about some basic science. Many of the 8th graders have learned that matter can change from a solid, such as ice and snow on a sidewalk, into liquid water when it melts in the sun. When the sun continues to shine on a melted ice puddle, the water can evaporate, turn into a vapor, a gas, and float away.
Most young adults and high school students don’t use “vape” products, but some of the young people that I talk with think that if they use an e-cigarette, they are inhaling water vapor. In fact, they are sucking in an aerosol. Aerosols are tiny particles of any chemical suspended in air or some other gas.
Another thing that young people and many of their parents are unclear about is the toxic effects of nicotine. Nicotine is known to harm brain development, causing increased impulsivity and mood disorders in young people. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), nicotine is also toxic to the heart. The AHA also states, “The science clearly indicates vaping is not a safe or healthy alternative to smoking.”
The brain has many tiny structures, called neural receptors, which can link to chemicals that are in the blood. When a person inhales the aerosol, the nicotine that was put into the e-liquid in the factory goes into the bloodstream. The chemical attaches to neural receptor in the brain. Unfortunately, the brain starts to produce more receptors that can bind with nicotine. In general, the more nicotine a person takes in, the more they end up altering their brain, with more and more receptors that can bind with nicotine, all waiting to be filled with that chemical.
Most young people know that nicotine is addictive, but they may not know what addictive means. When I have asked students, “What does it mean to be addicted?” the typical answer I receive is, “It means you really like doing something and you don’t want to stop.” What they are missing is the full understanding of addiction, which is withdrawal. When asked, “Has anyone seen a family member or friend try to quit nicotine?” their responses are along the lines of, “Not pretty.” Others share a little more, “They get grouchy and irritable, and anxious.”
What is happening is that the receptors that have grown throughout the brain are in effect, chemically demanding nicotine. Young people who report that vaping helps them calm down, are actually experiencing withdrawal and have altered their brains so that they need nicotine in order to feel more calm.
Fortunately, there is a new and effective way for people, including teenagers, to quit and for parents to get support for their children. The Truth Initiative and the Mayo Clinic have created two phone apps, one for teens and one for parents who need support. Visit truthinitiative.org/thisisquitting for more information.
Parents can sign up for the BecomeAnEx app. When they register at BecomeAnEX.org, they can indicate that they are a parent of a young person who vapes and access a supportive online community. There is also an interactive website of information about how nicotine addiction works and different approaches to quitting. There is also support for parents who are trying to quit as well.
In New Hampshire, another option for teens is My-Life-My-Quit at quitnownh.org/my-life-my-quit. In Vermont, you can check out 802 Quits at 802quits.org.