Children with Autism Flourish at Compass Innovative Behavior Strategies

Compass Innovative Behavior Strategies started out six years ago by offering care for children, teens and young adults with developmental disabilities — specifically Autism. Founded by Dan Dube (a successful entrepreneur) and his wife, Ally (a board-certified behavioral analyst), at their kitchen table in late 2014, the organization has since expanded to meet the needs of hundreds throughout the state.
Headquartered in Concord, Compass also has clinics in Nashua, Keene and now Swanzey.
“For a long time, there were very few providers of Autism services in New Hampshire,” Dube said. “We found there were some locations that have no services available at all, such as the Monadnock region. There was nothing in Keene before Compass arrived and planted roots here — not in any type of permanent setting. There were a couple of providers that came and went, and that left a big hole in this region.”
Compass employs about 100 people — board-certified behavior analysts and registered behavior technicians, trained in a “clinic-based” treatment model to provide applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy. According to Autism Speaks, ABA therapy is based on the science of learning and behavior. It improves social, communication and learning skills through positive reinforcement, as well as understanding of behavior: what precedes and prompts it and what follows.
At Compass, treatment is tailored to the specific needs of each client. This can mean individual one-on-one therapy sessions or structured group activities that help students to develop social skills. Services are available for children, teens and young adults.
“With younger children, we primarily focus on skills like developing functional communication, toileting and things like that,” Dube said. “As they get older, we often focus on social skills development. And then when they get to the teenage years, we start to prepare students for transition to adulthood, which may include vocational skills, relationships and other areas that will help them to develop the ability to live independently. When you’re raising neurotypical children, these are things that just seem natural, but you have to realize that everything like this is a struggle for individuals with Autism and other similar developmental disabilities.”
This can also be a struggle for parents.
“Part of our mission is to break down barriers to treatment that parents face when they’re trying to help their children,” Dube said, noting that such barriers include financial hurdles, transportation challenges and lack of understanding about ways to help their children develop and interact appropriately with their peers.
Compass was established as primarily healthcare plan-centric, in that it provides medically necessary autism/ABA therapy services that are covered by insurance. Compass accepts most insurance plans, including all New Hampshire Medicaid plans. Currently, about 70 percent of Compass clients are on Medicaid insurance; Compass supports more Medicaid clients than all other ABA providers in the state combined. Providing services this way ensures that no one is turned away for financial reasons. In fact, Compass strives to accept as many clients as possible, despite the growing demand and continually increasing client base. To accommodate, Dube said the company is always hiring and training additional staff. This means, too, that there is typically no waiting list for Compass, as is common for most other similar agencies and organizations that offer Autism services.
“What the science shows is that if you can provide services to a child with Autism in the early ages — between 3 to 6 years old — that’s when they can make the most progress,” he said. “If you have a family with a 3-year old and you tell their parents that the wait list is a year and a half long, the child is missing out on a huge part of that critical window. In our minds at Compass, that’s just unethical. So, we strive to always take in new clients as quickly as possible.”
In addition to providing ABA therapy, there is Compass Academy, a private educational program currently offered at Compass’ Concord location and soon to be brought to Swanzey. The program is certified by the NH Department of education as a private school for children with Autism and other similar behavioral/emotional issues. It provides teaching methods based on ABA therapy principles — students learn in the areas of language arts, mathematics, visual art and music, as well as movement, life skills, motor skills and social interaction. The Academy facilities include group and individual classrooms, a sensory gym, an activity center and a lunchroom that replicates a public school environment. There are also meeting and training rooms for parents.
Offering training and support for parents of children with Autism is crucial, Dube said, noting that he and his wife understand this first-hand.
Ally — Compass’ chief clinical officer and president of the New Hampshire Association of Behavior Analysis — has been working in the field for the past 15 years, a profession she embarked on because of her own experiences with her now-adult son on the Autism spectrum. Both Dube’s son and daughter were diagnosed, but not until ages 21 and 18, respectively. Like many parents, Dube simply didn’t recognize the signs when the children were younger. Compass’ mission is help parents like him, as well as those who are already grappling.
“If you have a child that has a diagnosis of Autism and you don’t know where to go, we are here to provide therapeutic support to help them to develop independent living skills. That’s the ultimate goal,” Dube said. “We want these children to grow into adults who can live on their own and can function in the community and have a meaningful contribution in their life.”
For more information about Compass Innovative Behavior Strategies and its services, visit compassbehavior.com, email info@compassbehavior.com, or call (603) 488-5008.