For students at Monadnock Waldorf School, even remote learning in this time of COVID-19 is a rich and vibrant experience that engages them in a hands-on, multidimensional way.
7th and 8th graders recently began a unit on human physiology by sketching an ear and sculpting a clay hand. After conducting experiments exploring balance, touch, hearing and taste, the class discussed their results over Zoom, then listened to a lesson on the sensory system that gave context to their findings.
This approach to learning empowers students to explore the world and make their own discoveries, rather than passively absorb information. As teacher and administrator Nell Wiener explains, “We’re not telling students what to think, but we’re crafting the questions and the lessons in such a way that they can’t help but be curious to want to get there.”
This enthusiasm pervades every corner of Monadnock Waldorf School, which serves grades 1 through 8 in a historical school building nestled in a quiet neighborhood in downtown Keene. A visitor to the school in early March might find 1st graders engrossed in a math lesson on factors, sorting piles of stones to see how many ways they can make 12. Upstairs, watercolor paintings of mushrooms and trees decorate the 5th grade hallway. Students observed them in nature and studied their anatomy before painting as part of a unit on botany.
A month later, with students learning at home, MWS teachers continue to deliver an innovative curriculum. 6th graders are studying medieval history by learning about women in the Middle Ages in Europe and drawing pictures to illustrate the five pillars of Islam. 3rd and 4th grades graders are crafting costumes and sets at home as they rehearse a class play that they will assemble on Zoom.
Even in these circumstances, learning at MWS offers students rich opportunities to build their creativity and critical thinking in a hands-on way. They develop a healthy and engaged relationship with the world. As Wiener describes, “The world is beautiful. It’s wonderful. It’s exciting. It’s worth delving into and putting your interest and your effort into.”
Learning at MWS is uniquely attentive to children’s developmental needs. In each grade, academics are enhanced each day by a rich array of special subjects, including art, French, PE and movement, music and practical arts, such as knitting and woodworking. Part of a rapidly growing international movement of Waldorf education, the school understands that the creativity, problem-solving and motor skills needed for successful learning must be cultivated in multiple dimensions.
This integrated curriculum helps students learn deeply. As school parent and MWS alum Emily Schwerin-Whyte observed, “The teachers are all working together so that the content you’re learning in the classroom crosses over and is experienced in all of these different ways, and it’s educating the whole child.”
In the classroom, teachers engage students with lessons that awaken their curiosity and critical thinking. In the early grades, it encourages students’ sense of play and creativity. New concepts appear to students through stories and games that they absorb deeply and actively. As teacher Dan Foster explains, “Whether in math or language arts or movement, we work with students in a way that is truly meaningful to them because it touches their imagination.”
As students move toward middle school, Foster continued, “We encourage them to take ownership of their own learning. They’re discovering themselves in a new way, with a new intellectual capacity that wasn’t there before.” Middle school years feature more challenging academics, including history, world geography, geometry, algebra and the sciences.
Experiences outside the classroom also help students build independence and confidence. They include a yearly class play, chorus and band/orchestra performances, as well as a week-long class trip, fundraising projects, extra-curricular athletics and community service. It is often said that everyone does everything at a Waldorf school.
Rather than self-select what they already excel at, students also persevere at things they find difficult. In this way, they come to recognize that everyone has their own strengths and challenges. As MWS students collaborate in different ways, they produce a school culture that is community-minded and built on respect. Healthy group dynamics are at the center of each class.
“What we’re striving to do is to engage the students completely, to build not only their academic abilities but their social awareness and their empathy and their ability to be part of a healthy group,” explained Foster. “We work very deliberately to create a culture that is safe, that is comfortable and enlivening for each individual.”
A unique characteristic of the school is that teachers remain with their classes over multiple years, building a strong relationship with students and forming a healthy social environment. Teachers also strategically combine students in mixed-grade classes as they progress through their years at the school. This creates lively new social and academic experiences to help students grow within the supportive, intimate community of the school.
As parent Lauren Fanti observed, “To be successful, to be resilient, to be adaptable. These components are being formed in [MWS students] now.”
Graduates leave the school equipped with strong social skills, academic foundations, curiosity and creativity. As they go forward, MWS alumni go on to thrive in a range of public, private and charter high schools, and along diverse career paths.