Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. High 36F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.