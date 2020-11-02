Students in the 11 schools that comprise the N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 returned to the classroom last month. With the exception of the Marlborough School District — which has students and teachers completely on-site this fall — SAU 29 districts adopted a hybrid model to start the school year, blending virtual and in-person instruction.
Sept. 11 was the first day since March that SAU 29 students and teachers had in-person instruction due to the pandemic, which prompted Gov. Chris Sununu to order schools to finish the spring semester remotely. Since then, school districts had been working to develop back-to-school plans that keep children and staff safe. Also since then, parents — especially parents of young children — have had to be much more involved in their children’s education, which has meant either staying home from work or working from home to be able to supervise and/or help with class assignments.
This has been a simpler adjustment for some parents more than it has been for others, making it one of the challenges of remote learning.
For parents of high school-aged children, it can be less demanding of their time but not always.
Tiffany Lindner of Keene didn’t have to help her daughter, Betzy, then a student at Keene Middle School, very much when she learned completely remotely in the spring. Betzy already knew how to work with Google Classroom, the web service used by the school district students to complete and turn in assignments to teachers.
SAU 29’s hybrid model calls for students to be divided into two groups, with half attending in-person classes on Mondays and Thursdays and the other half in school on Tuesdays and Fridays.
This semester, Betzy is a freshman at Keene High School enrolled in honors-level classes. She attends school Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:40 a.m. to 3:33 p.m. and has remote learning days Monday and Thursday — Wednesday is an on-own remote learning day for all students while schools undergo a deep cleaning — there is no formal instruction that day.
“This time around I'm having to help out more,” said Lindner, who fortunately works nights. “[Betzy] is given a lot of work every day and doesn't always understand it all. Sometimes I don’t know the answers and we have to look them up.”
Kate Mosbaugh Thomas of Spofford was able to work from home this spring when her son, Sam, began remote learning — he’s now a freshman at Keene High School and also attends school Tuesdays and Fridays. Hybrid learning has allowed her to go back to work at the office.
“He doesn’t need supervision,” she said. “But I still feel better being home, making sure he’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing, asking him if he understands his assignments and checking his work.”
This semester he is taking a pottery class but on his remote learning day.
“The first couple days he watched videos of people making pottery and reading articles about pottery,” she said. “He had to go out and look for examples of what he might want to make.”
Overall, Thomas is pleased with hybrid learning.
“The communication for the most part has been pretty good,” she said. “We get daily updates [from the school district]. They sent surveys asking parents how they feel about it and what they’d like to do and what the plan is.”
She does feel fortunate that her son adapts easily. On remote learning days (Mondays and Thursdays), Sam is able to check in with each teacher. However, there is no face-to-face video interaction with his teachers on those days as there was in the spring when learning was fully remote.
“That’s one disappointment [of hybrid learning] for me,” she said. “But I still think this is a better option than being 100 percent remote.”
Lindner also feels her child could benefit from meetings with teachers and lessons on all-remote learning days.
“Right now, it’s just ‘Do these 50 math problems. Do these two worksheets,’” she said. “It’s hard to chug along on worksheets all day, every day.”
Nevertheless, Betzy is happy with her teachers this year.
“They are all really nice and they know what we went through last year,” she said. “They are really trying to make it a fun and good learning space considering what we have to do to be there.”
Students are required to fill out a quick online survey before leaving their houses to ensure they’re healthy enough to attend in-person classes. Questions include whether they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, if they have any symptoms of the viral disease or have a temperature over 100 degrees. They also have to have their temperatures taken before going inside, and when inside, wear a mask and sanitize and wash their hands throughout the day. Desks are separated to meet social distancing protocols.
Thomas knows her son wants to attend school but despite the safety protocols put in place, a piece of her is still worried.
“I don’t know if all parents take this seriously,” she said. “They could potentially send their child to school sick.”
Lindner’s daughter, Betzy, prefers hybrid learning to all-remote learning for the same reason many students do… “I have always loved school,” she said, “and I like being there with my friends and teachers to get a fun learning experience.”
Parents who aren’t able to provide academic support to their children on all-remote learning days now have another option: the Keene Family YMCA’s Academic Support and Enrichment Program (ASE). KAaron Brown, the organization’s childcare services director, said the new program offers tutoring services for children in kindergarten through 5th grade.
“It picks up where the school leaves off,” she said of the program, formed in response to Keene YMCA staff who are parents of young children and were required to be home and teach their children during the pandemic.
Surveyed parents in the Keene area were interested in the program, and the YMCA partnered with local churches and other organizations to use their space for classrooms.
“[The program] is in support of families where parents work all day,” Brown said. “If they work outside the home, it’s hard to support kids academically — it seeps into family time.”
Children who attend the program (open to hybrid learners only) come in the morning with their daily academic schedule and their laptops.
“The ASE teacher knows what [students] have to do and helps them log on if needed as well as help them with homework or research projects,” Brown said.
After lunch is the enrichment piece of the program.
“The curriculum centers around YMCA values of kindness and community,” Brown said. “[Students] might do a recycling project or nutritious cooking activity or a sport to support their physical health and wellbeing.”
The Keene YMCA follows state protocols for childcare, meaning children and staff are masked all day (inside and outside), just as they are at school.
“We hope parents continue to take advantage of this program,” Brown said. “Every level of transition brings anxiety. It’s better if things are in place to help kids be successful.”