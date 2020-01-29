I know, I know – you’re probably not ready to hear about back-to-school and afterschool plans and fall sports. Me neither.
It seems like summer has just begun, but it’s really already half over. When my son saw a commercial for back-to-school supplies on TV this week, he screamed, “NOOOO!” and frantically changed the channel. We might not be ready, but the retailers already have their sights set on our pockets.
When I was a kid growing up in rural Maine, we made an annual back-to-school shopping trip to the Bangor Mall, which was 45 minutes from our house and the nearest place at the time to purchase children’s clothes and shoes. (Of course, there was always the Sears catalog, too, for in-between shopping trips.)
My brother and I would both get to choose 3 or 4 pairs of pants and about a week’s worth of shirts, plus some new sneakers and maybe a backpack if needed. And all of that had to get us through until Christmas when we might be given some more clothes. As we grew into teens, I became more fashion-conscious, of course, and my brother would get so annoyed at having to wait for me after he picked out his clothes in 10 minutes flat.
Back then, we didn’t receive a school supply list from the classroom; it was all provided by the school. My parents might have bought us Crayons, pencils or pens every year, but I don’t think there was a list.
So, when I first started getting school supply lists from my son’s classroom teachers years ago, I was a bit caught off guard. And it wasn’t just for his own pencils and paper… Tissues? Disinfecting wipes? Dry erase markers?
Of course, times have changed for schools since I was a student and not for the better financially. Parents and teachers are expected to provide many of the students’ daily supplies. Honestly, I’d rather pitch in for my son’s general classroom needs than expect the teacher to pony up for such expenses.
But we don’t make annual back-to-school trips to the mall. And we don’t circle new socks in a catalog. I kinda miss the excitement of back-to-school shopping with my mom and brother.
But I bet he doesn’t.