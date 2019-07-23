Mango
Mango is a fruit loaded with vitamin C, a nutrient that the human body cannot produce by itself. It is important that we obtain vitamin C from the foods we eat every day.
Vitamin C has several benefits: It is essential for the growth and repair of our body tissues and promotes healthy gums. Vitamin C also helps heal wounds and plays a vital
Buying Mangoes: When choosing mangoes, do not go by the color as it is not the best indicator of ripeness. A ripe mango will be slightly soft with a fruity aroma at the stem ends. If you plan on eating the mango later in the week, choose one that is firmer.
Storage: Keep unripe mangoes at room temperature; they shouldn’t be refrigerated before they are ripe. Once ripe, mangoes can be moved to the refrigerator and may be stored for up to five days. You can also freeze the peeled and cubed mangoes and store in the freezer for up to six months.
Your family can enjoy mangoes in mango salsa, fruit salad, mango popsicles or by adding mango to yogurt parfaits. Here is a quick and easy recipe, packed with nutrients for you to make with your family:
Tropical Mango Smoothie
Serving Size: 1 cup
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1 cup fresh or frozen pineapple chunks
1 mango, peeled, pit removed, chopped
1 cup unsweetened orange juice
6 ice cubes (optional)
Place ingredients in a blender; blend until completely smooth.
Mackerel
Mackerel is a rich source of protein and healthy fats. Protein is important for growth and development, especially for children.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) classifies mackerel among the top fish on the list of omega-3 content. Omega-3 fatty acids help boost heart health and are associated with a reduced risk of heart disease.
Vitamin D deficiency is common in the New England region, especially during winters. Mackerel is a good source of vitamin D, which supports strong bones for your child and helps maintain a strong immune system. In addition, mackerel offers other nutrients such as vitamin B12, selenium and potassium.
Buying Mackerel: When choosing mackerel, Atlantic mackerel is recommended since it is a low-contaminant and sustainable choice. Make sure to choose mackerel that is firm and moist, with a shiny, smooth skin. Avoid those with a strong fishy odor.
Storage: It is recommended not to store mackerel for long periods of time. It is best to eat it the same day of purchase or no more than 24 hours after purchase. Store mackerel in refrigerator, away from the door.
Encouraging children to consume fish can be challenging. Here’s a recipe with familiar flavors to try at home. You can serve these mackerel fish cakes with a homemade dip or barbecue sauce. To make it a complete meal, serve with whole-wheat pasta, on a tossed garden salad or with steamed veggies and rice.
Mackerel Fish Cakes
Serving Size: 2 fish cakes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
10 oz. cold mashed potato
2 tbsp. chopped chives or scallion
1 tbsp. mayonnaise
1 tbsp. mustard
9 oz. mackerel fillets, skinned and flaked
2 tbsp. all-purpose flour or gluten-free flour
1 egg, beaten
3 oz. dried breadcrumbs (regular or gluten-free)
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. lemon-pepper seasoning
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In large bowl, mix potato, chives, mayonnaise, mustard and mackerel together. Shape into 8 even-sized cakes. In shallow bowl, combine breadcrumbs with salt and lemon-pepper seasoning. Place flour and eggs in separate shallow bowls. Roll fish cakes in flour and shake off excess. Dip in egg and then in seasoned breadcrumbs. Place fish cakes on greased baking sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes or until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork.