Early Supports and Services at Rise for Baby and Family

Raising a child can be the most rewarding part of life, and the most challenging.
One thing is certain: All parents need support. Rise for baby and family can provide that assistance during the years when healthy development is crucial.
If you’re a parent with concerns about the way your child talks, walks, plays or sleeps, Rise may be able to help. The organization supports families with children aged birth to three years old who have developmental disabilities or delays by providing family-centered early supports and home visiting services tailored to their unique needs. These services are at no cost to families.
A professional works with the family to support a child’s growth and development and connect parents to inclusive community resources and activities by partnering with community agencies in the Monadnock Region. Home visitors are therapists, educators and social workers, all of whom work closely with parents and share their strategies to encourage positive changes in their child’s development.
Rise’s early supports and services were created in response to the scientific research that shows the first three years of life are unlike any other time in that a child is developing motor skills, cognitive skills, language and social-emotional skills. What happens to a child, or doesn’t happen for a child, in the first three years influences the development of the child’s brain.
While every child develops differently, if your child is not meeting the milestones for his or her age, or if you think there could be a problem, it is important to act early to prevent secondary problems from emerging.
All of Rise’s services are provided in the family’s home, or in child care and community settings. Rise’s partnering organizations in the region include the Monadnock United Way, the Home Visiting Alliance, doctor’s offices, school district and the community at-large.
Rise also provides child care for all children throughout the region. The child care program is designed for children to lead in their own learning. A new multi-sensory play yard was built at Rise last summer to provide enriched outdoor learning experiences.
Rise for baby and family started in 1981 and serves an average of 250 families a year. Monadnock Developmental Services is the area agency contracted by the state to provide the services, which in turn contracts with Rise to provide early supports and services throughout the Monadnock Region. While anyone (parent, pediatrician, et cetera) can refer a child, many children are screened by pediatricians and are referred to Rise.
The Monadnock Home Visiting Alliance was created two years ago to build a collaborative relationship between home visiting agencies within the Monadnock Region and use resources to enrich the home visiting services for children and families. To do this, agencies providing home-visiting services throughout the region came together under the leadership of the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock (which provide financial support to the nonprofit) to provide consistent, high-quality home-visiting practices.
Executive Director Alicia Deaver has heard many stories from parents about how successful their child is because of the strong foundation they received from home-visiting supports at Rise. Rise’s holistic approach in supporting a child’s early development, she explained, is a big part of that success, supported by state-conducted compliance reviews and family surveys. Some long-term staff at Rise have even served two generations within the same family.
Deaver understands what Rise offers may not be the right fit for every family, but she believes in this type of early supports and services.
“Families who don’t feel Rise is the right home-visiting agency for them should seek out these services from another agency,” she said.
She urges families who are in transition — regardless of whether or not children are developmentally disabled or delayed — to contact Rise to determine if they are eligible for early supports and services.
“Anyone at all with questions or concerns (about their child) should reach out to us,” said Deaver.
Rise for baby and family is at 147 Washington St. in Keene. For more information, or to fill out a child care application, visit riseforbabyandfamily.org.
Families may also call the main number at 357-1395, or email
info@riseforbabyandfamily.org.