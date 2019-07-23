Don’t Slip Down the Summer Slide!

Summer’s a time for fun in the sun, but for many kids — particularly low-income kids — it’s also a time when they’re at risk of losing much of the progress they made in reading during the school year.

Studies show that kids who aren’t reading and learning during the summer can lose several months of reading skills and will start the following school year already behind. As low-income students are especially at risk of “the summer slide” learning loss, it can create an even bigger learning gap between low- and middle-to-high income students.

Why’s that? Well, 61 percent of low-income kids have no age-appropriate books at home, and many have a hard time accessing resources like the library due to parents’ busy work schedules and lack of transportation, particularly in rural areas. Having print-rich environments is one of the best ways to encourage kids to read and help them develop strong literacy skills.

Reading aloud together is the single-most important activity for helping kids learn to read and enjoy it. If you’re not comfortable reading a whole book, you can use the pictures to make up your own story and ask your child to help come up with what happens next.

Asking questions and making predictions while you read together also helps build important literacy skills. There are also lots of fun and easy ways to keep kids learning and engaged during the summer. Playing word games and spying words on signs or identifying license plate letters, singing songs and pointing out words wherever you are helps enforce reading skills.

If possible, take books with you wherever you go so they can read while in waiting rooms, in the car or in line. Audio books on long car rides also helps engage them with stories.

Asking questions about what they’ve heard can help reinforce comprehension. Encouraging regular writing also helps them practice those necessary skills and helps prepare them for the next school year.

Libraries everywhere promote summer reading, this year with the Collaborative Summer Library Program’s theme, “A Universe of Stories.” Libraries will use the theme to have fun and creative space-related activities. Many libraries also offer summer reading incentives and special events to encourage reading during the summer.

The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) helps combat summer slide with its Summer Readers program, serving low-income, at-risk and rural kids in New Hampshire and Vermont. The program brings professional authors, illustrators and storytellers to places where kids are in the summer to get them excited about reading and writing. Each child then gets to choose two new, high-quality books for him or herself, so they’ll be able to keep reading books that interest them during the summer.

CLiF’s Summer Readers program visits summer schools, camps and recreation programs, summer meal sites, foster family programs, affordable housing developments, libraries and other places low-income kids spend time. Last summer, the program served 10,829 kids at 178 events across New Hampshire and Vermont, and CLiF anticipates reaching more than 10,000 kids again this year.

Keep summer reading and writing fun and it will feel less like a chore and more like something they want to keep doing. Helping your kids keep their minds active and focused on reading and writing will help them beat that pesky summer slide and be ready for school in the fall.

Erika Nichols-Frazer is the Communications Manager at the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF), a nonprofit that inspires a love of reading and writing among low-income, at-risk and rural kids in New Hampshire and Vermont. She has an MFA from the Bennington Writing Seminars and her work has appeared in HuffPost, VT Digger and elsewhere. For more information, visit clifonline.org.