Discussing Diff-Ability with Your Kids

Across the United States, 43 million Americans live with a medical, physical or developmental challenge. Over the last generation, and especially since the passage of the American with Disabilities Act in 1990, those with such conditions have become more visible in daily life. However, they are still a minority in society.
As an extension of this, when children encounter someone with a “diff-ability,” in many cases the experience is new to them and they are naturally curious. While parents of children with special needs often welcome questions and inquiries and the opportunity to introduce their child to a peer, parents of mainstream children can find bridging the gap awkward and uncertain. But it does not have to be.
“I think that the biggest barrier is fear,” said Melissa Atkins, who is both the recreation coordinator at Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities and also a special needs parent. “People are curious about what the child’s special needs and differences are, but don’t want to be rude or intrusive when they inquire. But as a parent of a child with special needs, I’d rather have someone ask what my child’s medical complexities are rather than stereotyping or assuming they know what is going on.”
When children approach a child with a disability and ask, “What’s wrong with him/her?” their parents may cringe, but there is a high likelihood that the family, or if able, even the special needs child, can answer and explain and will welcome the interaction.
“It’s somewhat of a relief when people ask instead of assuming or stereotyping. It’s easier for the family to be open and honest about their child’s differences when everyone is on the same page and know what the medical issues and complexities are,” Atkins explained.
“Or, if the family is private about the situation, they can communicate that as well. They might thank you for your interest or concern but say they’d rather not discuss the situation as it is something private. Either way, the question or questions have been addressed and everyone can move on from there.”
If the family is open to discussing their child’s condition, it allows parents of ably-bodied children to model an expression of interest and wonder to guide their child’s reaction. If the family chooses to remain private, that gives parents the chance to explain that sometimes people prefer to keep information within their family.
Either way, it is easier for parents to help their children navigate a known situation instead of walking timidly around the edge of courtesy.
In many cases, children can learn some new and interesting things about another child who at first seems vastly different, but in actuality could share many commonalities. Simple things likes reading, playing video games or being on a soccer team are shared experiences even though one child may use braille, have a special controller or be on a wheelchair team.
“It is helpful to remember that special needs children are far more capable than you may think, or than they appear. They like the same things as their peers, and they have dreams and aspirations, too. They truly may have a lot in common with each other,” Atkins said. “It is important to not assume that because they may appear different that they don’t do a lot of the same things as their peers.
“Special needs children just want to be respected and treated like everyone else. You can offer help if it looks like they need it, but you don’t have to just assume that because they’re different they’re incapable of doing many of the same things a ‘normal’ child would do” Atkins continued.
“They generally know their own limitations and really just want to be accepted and included. (Parents can help) their children know that everyone is special and unique in their own way.”
Sometimes it is important to understand that parents of special needs children can be just as hurt when their child is at best ignored, or at worse avoided. Many are happy to help guide others in how best to communicate with their child, and just want them to be treated like every other child present.
“Others can always remember that we are just like any other family. We love our child more than anything and really just want them to be treated just as you would treat anyone else,” Atkins advised. “Talk to the child directly and don’t assume that they don’t understand you. Be respectful and mindful of their feelings and encourage and support them when they need it.”
Respectful language can go a long way in establishing a conversation, even if the inquiry is asking a tough or uncomfortable question. To aid in this, many organizations offer language and guidance to help those not as familiar with the disabled community use words and phrases that encourage. At Cedarcrest, everyone associated with the center is asked to use what is referred to as “Child-First” language.
Child-first, or person-first, language is promoted in many places as a way to put an emphasis on the individual, and not their disability. Talking points from Cedarcrest give the example: “Instead of saying ‘our disabled student with cerebral palsy, Jimmy,’ we say, ‘Jimmy, our student with cerebral palsy.’”
This also avoids what Cedarcrest points out as labeling, where the adjective to describe the child ends in “-ed” and is commonly preceded by the word, “the.” For many children, their diff-ability is part of who they are and they do not see themselves as confined, constricted or a victim.
In that respect, child-first language and not using labels emphasizes the kiddo and not the things they either cannot do or do differently.
“It is important to get beyond any discomfort in speaking to a special needs child or their family, because once you’ve gotten over the awkwardness, they are able to speak more freely and better answer any questions,” Atkins said. “It makes the family happy knowing that someone cares enough to ask about their situation and actually wants to discuss it.
“By asking questions you let them help get the message out there that these children are capable of so much more than may be expected.”
Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities provides services for children whose medical needs require specialized care that cannot be provided at home. While there, they can receive medical and nursing care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and special education. Some children attend the school program or go there for outpatient therapies. To learn more, visit cedarcrest4kids.org.