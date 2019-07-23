I love math. When I was a child, I hated it.
Part of my dislike was caused by my (overworked) math teachers. Their offense, from my perspective, was that they kept assigning me word problems that I could not understand and couldn’t complete. Also, they were not kind.
In fourth grade, my math teacher asked if there were any questions about the homework problems that she had assigned, and I felt a ray of hope. I raised my hand. That was a mistake.
“What don’t you understand?” she asked in a voice that sounded frustrated and annoyed. “We have a lot of other things we want to do today. You’re holding up the whole class.”
That is a paraphrase of what she said, not a quote. But her meaning was clear; my ignorance was slowing the class down, and I was not going to be met with compassion, or help, but some shaming. It was the last question I asked in a math class for 12 years.
It was not until graduate school that I met a math teacher who was as kind as she was intelligent. Specifically, Diane Campbell, at the University of California, Irvine taught me in a way that helped me believe I could learn. So, I did learn, and for the first time in my life earned a grade in the “A” range.
I went on to tutor math, as kindly as I could figure out how to. Some of my students who were failing math become award winners. I did not teach them a great deal of math (my time spent with these students was brief), but I was there at the turn-around moment, when they learned that they could learn, and that still gives me joy.
Most people understand that shaming someone who does not understand something is not a good teaching strategy. It’s also simply not kind. But both of these ideas are sometimes lost when people post things on Facebook.
Facebook is a wonderful and horrible place. Both kindness and cruelty abound. People feel pretty free to mock the “idiots” who don’t understand “basic logic.” Sometimes, the people who use the worst insults appear to justify their cruelty by claiming that they are only just trying to stop the harm that other people are causing.
I mention this because recently there were stories in our local papers about what was initially believed (it turned out to not be true) to be a case of measles. In response, some people posted cruel images of “anti vaxxers.”
I won’t illustrate this essay with examples because that just spreads the hate. But I will say that these posts equated people who don’t vaccinate their children with “morons” to be despised. It’s unclear if the people posting these memes actually think that this will somehow help a parent come to a better understanding of reality or change their behavior.
Two things do seem clear: Human beings sometimes like being mean and having an excuse to do so, and the hatred of vaccine doubters seems very real.
What is not real is the idea that children can be harmed from mercury in the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. There is no mercury in this vaccine, and never has been. The amount of mercury in other vaccines is literally microscopic, and there is no evidence it causes harm.
What is real, is that not vaccinating our children with the measles vaccine, does put them at risk of great harm. From 1989-1991, there was a measles outbreak in the U.S. More than 100 people, primarily unvaccinated children, died of the disease.
Scientists have repeatedly counted up how many people who get measles are severely harmed by the disease and compared that to the number of people permanently harmed by side effects of the vaccine. There is no contest. Vaccinations are safer than the diseases they prevent.
There are potential side effects of the vaccine. According to the CDC, common side effects include:
Sore arm
Fever
Mild rash
Temporary pain and stiffness in the joints
Extremely rarely, the vaccine’s ingredients can cause severe allergic and other severe reactions, including death.
Assessing risk without math is hard. My childhood friends and I would debate the pros and cons of wearing seatbelts.
“Jimmy” mentioned a story about a man who drowned because his car crashed into a river and he couldn’t unbuckle his seatbelt. This story had a lasting impression on him. As a man he would not wear a seatbelt.
He was making a decision based on a feeling and a fear. Mathematically, he was making a bad choice. But he was not an idiot.
There is another part of this story that is related to kindness. Sometimes, the very young, the very old and other people with compromised immune systems are at much greater risk from measles than most of us. The measles virus is highly contagious. It can spread through a community very quickly.
It is a kindness toward other people to vaccinate our children so that fewer copies of the virus are floating in the air, waiting to be breathed in and do an unknown amount of harm to someone else.
The CDC has a page full of useful information for parents who are considering delaying or skipping some immunizations. You can check it out cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/vaccine-decision/no-vaccination.html.