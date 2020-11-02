Learning math in the time of the pandemic makes me think of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s novel, “Love In the Time of Cholera.” I don’t mean that math is especially difficult to learn during this challenging time (though that may be true). I mean that even during the worst of times, math can be soothing and pleasurable. This is because the brain likes order and discovering things, and math can provide that feeling, both for children and adults. This is especially true if learning happens within a game, whether on a computer or on paper.
There is a relatively new phenomenon in the digital gaming world — “serious gaming.” Famous video game designers have gotten together with academic and health professionals to create video games where important things can be learned while the student has fun. (Or maybe I should say, BECAUSE the student has fun.)
For example, designers have created games that teach people with diabetes how to manage their blood sugar. And games such as “Smokitten” and “Kwit” can complement the kind of help young people can get at such websites as mylifemyquit.com. Designers have also come up with games that teach algebra to compliment classroom instruction.
Learning math is easier if the brain is having a good time. Serious gaming has also led to games that help elementary and middle school students learn math at all levels, including algebra. For example, Dragon Box Algebra 5 was designed to teach very young students some basic concepts of algebra; Dragon Box Algebra 12 is designed for older students. Visit karlkapp.com/5-games-for-learning-alebra for information about other games related to algebra.
It may be tempting to think that all a parent needs to do is simply turn over these games to our children and let them do all the teaching. But many students can benefit from playing games and solving puzzles with their parents. It also gives adults a chance to work out a problem with children, and to have fun.
Online, there are many websites that offer math games, puzzles and lessons. One example is brilliant.org. Such sites typically offer clues and even instructions on how to solve these mysterious problems. That takes the anxiety out of the play zone and gives us puzzle solvers.
Solving puzzles with pen and paper, sitting side by side, is another way to have fun. Below is a type of puzzle found in “100 Numerical Puzzles” by Pierre Berloquin (also featured on brilliant.org), which can be pleasurable to try to solve with your child. I would recommend doing some on your own first, even though some of the best learning and fun can come from stumbling a little bit together as a team and working your way to the solution.
Let me have the pleasure of getting you started with this easiest example… A + B = AC.
A, B and C are unique numbers less than 10. What numbers are A, B and C?
At first, it might seem like C could be any number. But we know that the sum, AC, is a two-digit number, and that means A and B have to add up to at least 10. Also, the numbers A and B can’t add up to 20 — if A was 9 and B was 8, that would still only get us to 17. Sooo, in AC, A must be 1 and not 2. When we remove the A and put the 1 in its place, like this: 1 + B = 1C — we see that B must be 9 and C must be 0, because no other value for B is big enough.
Tada! A = 1, B = 9 and C = 10.
Now try this one… ABA + CCBC = BDEEE
The first person to email the correct answer to booksfromvermont@yahoo.com will receive a copy of “100 Numerical Puzzles” by Pierre Berloquin. Please put the word “100” in the subject line. Good luck and have fun!
Rolf Parker received a master’s degree in entomology from Clemson University. He lives with his wife, Cynthia Houghton, and their son in Brattleboro. He is a freelance writer and math tutor. See what else he and his wife are up to at greenmountainartifacts.com.