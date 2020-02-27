On a Sunday afternoon in early December, I stood in front of the post office in Marlboro, Vt., with two of my high school Environmental Science students. We were checking our gear and awaiting the arrival of Patti Smith and members of the Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center (BEEC) Naturalists Club. We were all going on a snowshoe hike to Popple Pond to learn about winter wildlife signs.
My students are the founding members of the BEEC Young Naturalists Club, a brand new program designed to expand BEEC’s mission of environmental education and citizen science to high school-aged teens in Windham County. My students were excited to meet their adult counterparts who represent over a hundred years of nature experience and thousands of miles of woodland exploration between them.
Soon, we were all there and head to Patti’s house to stage our trip. From there, we put on our snowshoes to navigate the thick, fresh snowfall on the trail leading to the pond. We were quite a crew, all surefooted in our snowshoes, but ranging in age from seventeen to seventy. Patti rode along the trail on her skis, stopping occasionally to draw our attention to an interesting winter story and to lead a discussion on what we thought might have happened there.
The first thing we discussed were the tiny seeds on the snow. Anybody who thinks that the forest has no nutrition for animals during winter in Vermont have never looked closely at the white expanse. Birch and many other species of trees hold seeds in pods that open partially and drop small meals onto the snow throughout the winter. The tiny speckles fall to the snow, knocked loose as they are browsed from below the branches by small birds such as Dark Eyed Juncos and Black Capped Chickadees.
In other places, we can see signs that a red squirrel has been feasting on pinecones, leaving seeds in a distinctive pile that is their winter calling card. Around the base of the tree, we can see the tracks of smaller creatures, probably mice, which have come to help with the leftovers. It is not just the tracks that we look at, but also the scat that is left in the busy traffic area at the base of the birch. Of course, sometimes one cannot be sure if the scat is that of a mouse or of a vole, a subject of much discussion.
Finally, we see the signs of foraging on the bark of trees where porcupines have left distinctive, shallow grooves near the snow level. Many animals like the inner bark of trees in the winter, from porcupines to white-tailed deer. Still others, like woodpeckers, love the insects that they find in the bark.
The sun is at the edge of the tree line as we leave the pond for the evening and head back up the now darkening trail to Patti’s house, a welcoming sight in the cold evening.
We warm ourselves by the fire while we enjoy home-baked chocolate chip cookies and steaming cups of tea by the fire. Patti shows us a slideshow of her work with beavers and we sit contentedly and talk. Patti and the older club members tell stories about the beavers and the things that we have seen throughout the day. The adult Naturalist Club members are curious about the work of their Young Naturalist counterparts. When they hear that my students are studying the impact of climate change on snowfall and plant and animal life in the Windham County forest ecosystems, they excitedly pass on authors, studies, and other resources for these young students to use in their work.
An hour goes by with stories, discussions of possible science careers, and talk of the citizen science that BEEC has been involved in throughout the years. There were smiles all around, as generations of nature enthusiasts exchange wisdom and hope for the future of our ecosystem. My teacher instincts are telling me that these teenagers must be getting bored, but they just smile and listen raptly to these generous and knowledgeable elders. Not a phone or a fidget. People who preach about the end of attention and the end of young people with an interest in the natural world have never met the BEEC Young Naturalists Club!
Michael Auerbach is a longtime BEEC Board Member and has been a teacher of Biology and Environmental Science at Brattleboro Union High School (BUHS) for nineteen years. He is also the Faculty Advisor to BUHS Student Environmental Advocates, the BUHS student environmental group.
Second Nature is submitted by the naturalists at Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center (BEEC) in West Brattleboro, Vt. BEEC is a member-supported, nonprofit organization. Come take a walk on the trails, open to the public sunrise to sunset!