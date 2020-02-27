April is Month of the Young Child in Windham County
Join us to celebrate young children and the caregivers with free family-friendly activities throughout Windham County, Vermont!
Month of the Young Child (MOYC) is a time to turn our attention to the many people, places and programs that support the healthy development of our next generation by laying the foundation for their success.
The festivities aren’t only about fun, they’re also about learning! We know that about 90% of the brain is developed by age 5 and the first 1,000 days (3 years) are a window of opportunity to invest in for the future. That means that all activities young children engage in – from mundane daily routines like brushing their teeth, to exciting adventures like watching a live puppet performance – can have a lasting impact on their growth and resilience.
There will be singing and dancing, story time and art making, nature hikes, an opportunity to meet with a financial advisor about college savings, and much more!
Local businesses are also participating this year by offering discounts and giveaways throughout the month.
Event booklets are available at various locations throughout Windham County, including all early learning programs and public libraries, or by calling 802-257-7852. For up-to-date event information online, please visit: facebook.com/WindhamMOYC.
MOYC is presented by: Building Bright Futures of Southeastern Vermont, Early Education Services, RiseVT, Windham Early Childhood Educators Co-op, Hilltop Montessori School, and Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development.