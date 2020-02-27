As the weather begins to warm and the days get longer, our thoughts turn to summertime and all of the simple pleasures that come with it. As the school year comes to an end, many of us will be sending our kids to summer camp, and for good reason. There is a mountain of data out there to support the idea that summer camp experiences are highly beneficial for children, giving them time and encouragement to discover and explore their interests while instilling a sense of community and friendship rooted in fun and acceptance.
MoCo Arts, a family-centered, nonprofit arts education organization located in the heart of downtown Keene, N.H., offers two multi-arts summer camp programs, serving children from age four through grade 12. Both programs incorporate a creative arts curriculum which includes explorations of the performing arts, visual arts, music, literature and more. The benefits of arts education for children are well documented. Through programs like those offered at MoCo Arts, children learn valuable social skills like teamwork, cooperation, and empathy, while developing their creativity and communication skills.
“The best part of it is they don’t even realize how much they’re learning because they are having so much fun!” exclaims Marty Hennum, the Artistic Director of MoCo’s Theatre Program and C.A.K.E. Summer Camp. “It is amazing to see these kids blossom over the course of the summer as their confidence builds.”
Creative Arts at Keene (C.A.K.E.) Summer Camp is an award-winning day camp for children in grades 3-12. In 2020, C.A.K.E. Summer Camp will run for four weeks, from July 6 – July 31, from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, Monday - Friday. Parents can register their children for one, two, three, or all four weeks of camp. Half-day and before/aftercare options are available.
One of the many things that make this camp unique is that campers are empowered to create their own experience. Before camp begins, campers build their own daily schedule by choosing from a wide variety of arts-inspired classes. Choices include classes in theatre, dance, painting, drawing, creative writing, video production, music, cooking, and many more. During C.A.K.E. 2019, campers had more than 50 different classes to choose from!
“We make a point of including lots of different kinds of classes for our campers,” Hennum says. “There are classes for performers and classes for kids who would rather not perform. There really is something for everyone. We’re fortunate to work with some very creative and dedicated arts educators who come together for the kids and make this camp really special.”
Camp culminates with C.A.K.E. Festival Week, a week-long celebration of everything the campers create over the course of the summer. Each day of Festival Week features a different creative arts event to showcase camper work. There will be performances in MoCo’s black box, The Founder’s Theatre, as well as at the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College, and gallery-style art exhibits for friends and family to enjoy.
For younger campers, MoCo’s CupCAKE Summer Camp offers a wonderful way to introduce children to the arts. CupCAKE is a performing arts day camp for kids from four years through grade 3. CupCAKE will run for five weeks this year, with each week’s activities focused on a fun educational theme. The 2020 camp themes are:
Week 1, June 22-26: “Go Big or Go Gnome” – Explore the imaginary world of gnomes and fairies!
Week 2, June 29 – July 3: “Party in the U.S.A.” – Travel to all 50 states in a make-believe RV and learn about this great nation through music, singing, dance, and art.
Week 3, August 3- 7: “Teddy Bear Picnic” – Lots of fun with our favorite teddies!
Week 4, August 10 – 14: “Little Pet Shop” – A week filled with songs and dances about puppies, kittens, goldfish and more.
Week 5, August 17 – 21: “MoCo’s Animal Planet” – Learn about endangered species and how we can protect our planet for ALL the animals that live here.
“Our goal is to offer campers the most creative camp experience possible,” explains Danielle Fitzpatrick, the Artistic Director of MoCo’s Young Arts Program and CupCAKE Summer Camp. “Every day is infused with art, music, movement… and lots of fun!”
CupCAKE Camp runs from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Monday-Friday, and the doors open to welcome campers at 8:00 am each day. Aftercare is available Monday-Thursday.
CupCAKE campers work together all week to produce a mini-musical theatre production. Then on Fridays, campers perform their production in MoCo’s black box, The Founder’s Theater, during their Noontime Show. Friends and family are invited to attend the Noontime Shows and see what their little campers have been up to!
MoCo Arts provides an inclusive, nurturing, supportive learning environment designed to break down barriers and enrich the lives of their students. MoCo strongly believes that the arts should be accessible to all, regardless of background or ability to pay. To that end, MoCo offers financial assistance for those who need a little help paying for their children to go to camp. In fact, MoCo awards over $79,000 in financial assistance for their classes and camps each year!
Registration opens on March 2 for C.A.K.E. and CupCAKE Summer Camps at MoCo Arts! To learn more, visit MoCo Arts at 40 Roxbury Street in Keene, give them a call at (603) 357-2100, or visit them online at moco.org.
Insider Tip: When registering for classes or camps at MoCo Arts, be sure to inquire about their tuition assistance program to see if you qualify for a discount on your registration fees!