Bethann Clauss, LICSW, is the executive director of Maps. She also is a licensed clinical social worker and a child and family therapist working in the Keene office. She specializes in working with children and families who have experienced trauma and need to re-establish safety and a sense of security. She primarily uses an attachment-focused therapy approach while also utilizes therapeutic interventions like TFCBT, CBT, behavioral modification and play therapy. Building on her own background as a person of faith, she seeks to engage children, adolescents, adults and family systems in their own personal healing journey toward wholeness.