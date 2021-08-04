Question: Will we ever feel “normal” again? I can’t help but worry that we will all be living with post-pandemic trauma for the rest of our lives. What can I do for myself or my kids to help us feel settled again?
Great questions! We all want to feel safe, to know that we can navigate our days and our relationships without the constant sensation of fear. This pandemic has triggered a new wave of stress because we had to figure out how to navigate life while trying to manage the invisible risk of a life-threatening virus. Humans are instinctually wired to manage stress successfully. We encounter obstacles and threats, jump into action, do what needs to be done, and then return to a sense of safety. I think that final task of returning to a sense of safety is the tricky part that doesn’t always happen instinctively. Let me offer a few thoughts about how we can do that.
* Validate our experience. It has been a very difficult 17 months for most of us. Notice and acknowledge how this experience has changed you and your way of being in the world.
* Feel your feeling. Glennon Doyle says, “Feelings are meant for feeling.” We must move through the feelings that this experience generated. Give yourself and the ones you love permission to name, express and move through each and every feeling. For many of us, that will include grief. There are moments and milestones that were lost because of how life changed. There were canceled parties, holidays and even funerals. The moments and experiences that we often experience in community were reinvented, or simply left undone. Notice all the feelings that you have about what has happened and what did not happen … allow space to feel all your feelings.
* Integrate the story of your experience into your life story. Notice the moments of resilience, strength, invention, determination, creativity and connection. We each get to choose how we come out of this, or at least we get to choose how we carry the memories and the experience into our future.
* Live your life. Our way of life changed over the last year and a half, but if you are reading this, you have survived. So that means that you get to celebrate your resilience, your capacity to adapt and move through the difficulties of life.
Each day will bring new challenges, but we can always begin again. Validate. Feel. Integrate. Live.