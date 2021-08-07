Amanda Bastoni is an educational research scientist at CAST in Wakefield, Mass. Before working at CAST, she was an accomplished Career and Technical Education (CTE) director and teacher with 20+ years of experience in K-12 educational leadership, journalism and business. She has a proven record of achievement including being named the 2019 NH CTE Leader of the Year. During her time in education, she has focused on increasing equity and access. Specifically, she sought to use Universal Design for Learning (UDL) to increase pathways for English language learners and females interested in exploring STEM careers. She helped start innovative cross-disciplinary programs including Robot Algebra, a course that combines math and technology, and Drones in Technology, a course that combines art and technology. She has presented on a variety of topics — including work-based learning, professional development for CTE educators, and strategies for teaching CTE online — at numerous national and regional CTE conferences and events. She has also written articles for local, regional and national publications on these topics, and in 2020 she authored the CTE chapter in the book "From the Inside Out: Concrete Steps to Transforming Education Today," Rowman and Littlefield Inc. Her latest co-authored book "Making Room for Change: Finding Ways to Leverage Time to Benefit All Students" was recently released as well.