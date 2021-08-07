Question: If I'm concerned about my child's readiness for next year, should I be getting them tutoring or extra supports before school starts? Or after everything we've all been through, is it more important to give them a break?
First, how does your child feel? Assuming they are old enough to ask, make sure you start by checking in with them. You might not want to come right out and ask: “Are you ready for school next year?” But, you could ask questions like: “How did last year go for you? Did you get the grades you wanted? Is there an area that you found challenging?” Then, if there is an area of concern, follow up by asking them what they think might help. Explicitly showing your child how to self-reflect and how to identify when they need support will build self-esteem and reduce anxiety.
I mean, there is nothing wrong with “practicing” skills — like reading and math — over the summer, but if you are forcing your child to learn, you are sending the wrong message. Learning is something you want to really frame as a positive experience; this is especially important if the school year already didn’t go as planned. I would focus on setting goals with your child. If your child is a teen or even a pre-teen, consider buying the book “What Color is Your Parachute?” and reading it together. The focus of this book is on goal setting and career planning. It’s NEVER too late to get kids thinking about what they want to be when they grow up. Then, use their own goal to determine if additional tutoring or extra support is needed. Research shows us that learning to set goals and developing skills in executive functioning (strategy development and managing steps to achieve a goal) are going to have a much greater net positive impact on a student's overall success and achievement than spending an hour a day practicing multiplication. What we want to do is foster personal coping skills and strategies so our children can return to school motivated, resourceful, and goal-directed.