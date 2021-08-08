Question: How do you recommend parents find time to take care of themselves this summer, after such a stressful school year for them and their children?
It is always important for people to find ways to take care of themselves, but it is especially important now, when many parents and kids had such a tough year. My advice is to find time to play this summer as often as you can! Find time to let loose, relax and enjoy sharing in the joys of childhood. For you, that might look like building sand castles at the beach, indulging in a sweet treat, or taking a walk in the woods with your kids, with no real “place to go.” Perhaps you try something your child likes that you haven’t tried before, like creating a TikTok or Geocaching. What about that vacation time you never take? Now might be a good time to utilize it. You could do a “kid swap” with another family in your circle, where their child comes to your house one afternoon, then your kid goes with them another afternoon. Perhaps you and your partner take turns with the kids so you can each rejuvenate by doing something you enjoy doing on your own, like taking a yoga class or going to the basketball court. When you take time for your mental and physical health, you create more space to care for others in a more compassionate, supportive way. What a great way to model self-care for your child!