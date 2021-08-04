Question: I have been feeling really irritable and frustrated lately. I am losing my patience often; I yell at the kids all the time. I feel like I don’t want to be around my children anymore. I feel like a failure. What should I do?
It sounds like you're experiencing parental burnout. Parenting can be very challenging for many parents. Often, parenting is idealized as a joyful experience, and expectations are set for parents to be "on" 100 percent of the time.
As parents, we tend to put all of our energy and time into our children and neglect to do things for ourselves. There are many things you can do to help with the feelings that you are experiencing.
The best way to combat parental burnout is to:
* Ask for help when you need it; remember that it takes a village to raise a child.
* Balance co-parenting; if there are two of you in the home, there is no reason why you should be doing the majority of the parenting alone.
* Do self–care. Do try to take at least an hour a day to do something for yourself.
* Set realistic expectations. You’re not expected to be perfect all the time.
* Allow the children to take on chores. All children should be able to pick up after themselves by doing age-appropriate chores. It should not be all on you.
* Focus on the positives. If your children are doing well, be sure to acknowledge it out loud. This will encourage positive behaviors.
* Expand your parental toolbox and experiment with new parenting approaches. A good way to expand your parental toolbox is to take a parenting class.
* Let go; remember that children can do things on their own for a while.
* Do seek counseling when symptoms seem beyond help.
Parental burnout is more common than you may think, and you are not alone. Remember that you are good enough for your children. Sometimes you may need help, and it’s OK.