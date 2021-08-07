Question: Out of necessity, I've had to relax some rules and expectations of my child and their work habits. Assuming school is fully in-person next year, how do I reset those for the fall?
I want to start by saying — It’s OK. The goal is to always do our best, but our best is going to look different on different days. Look, my half-marathon time was significantly different the year I was pregnant and the year I was not. Does that mean I didn’t do my best both years? Nope. It means I did my best and I was pregnant. Consider reading "The Four Agreements," either on your own or better yet, with your child. The book articulates four key principles for life that can be really beneficial. They are: Always do your best. Be impeccable with your word. Don’t take anything personally. Don’t make assumptions. Use these to have a conversation with your child about next year. Use these phrases to start to identify with your child how next school year will look different than last school year and why that is.
Personally, I’d use the summer to totally relax the rules and expectations (further differentiating the summer from the school year) and then I’d reinstate the new rules for the upcoming school year. This creates a clear example of different rules depending on the circumstances. Throughout the summer, I would return to this concept with subtle reminders, as well as clear expectations for what the rules will be when the school year starts. Next year is going to look different than both the summer AND last school year, which is totally OK. If your child puts up a major stink, calmly remind them that you are the parent and that as such, it is your job to make the rules you think will best help them learn. That’s it. That’s the truth and that is your job. If you think that next school year they need to spend less time on Xbox or Discord, you get to make that call.