Question: If my child is struggling academically, how do I tell if it's because of the pandemic or some other issue? Does it matter in terms of how to best help them?
There is nothing wrong with your child. All children can learn. Make sure you are sending that message clearly and confidently. Here’s a quick story: During the pandemic I planted green peppers. They grew and they flowered and they started to produce peppers. But, the peppers never really fully formed. In fact, over time my peppers wilted. Strangely the tomato plants — in the same raised bed — did fantastic. I gave them both the same amount of water, fertilizer and sun. The tomatoes thrived. The peppers died. What gives? Well, it turns out I planted the peppers too close together. They crowded each other out. The problem wasn’t my tomato plants. The problem wasn’t even my pepper plants. The problem was the environment they were planted in. (And, the problem was my lack of knowledge about what the peppers needed.) If your child is struggling, then there is a barrier somewhere, and it’s up to you to find it and help your child learn what it is! Maybe the problem was online learning (all that was available during the pandemic). In that case, identify and call out this style of teaching as the problem. Help your child articulate that they learn best when they can interact with the material in a personal way. Maybe the problem was that your child couldn’t hear what the teacher was saying when they taught over Zoom. This could indicate that your child needs captioning or might need to get their hearing tested. I would advocate for working with your child to identify where the barriers were, but I would focus on framing the conversation as barriers in the learning environment or in the supports the child needs to learn (i.e. a hearing aid) not in the child themselves.
Consider reading the book "StrengthsFinder." It’s a great resource for uncovering people’s natural strengths and would be a fantastic resource for helping your child identify theirs. The other key message in the book is that we all have different strengths and that in order to be successful we will need to know what they are and work with people whose strengths complement and/or augment our own.