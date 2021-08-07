Question: If my child is struggling academically, how do I tell if it's because of the pandemic or some other issue? Does it matter in terms of how to best help them?

There is nothing wrong with your child. All children can learn. Make sure you are sending that message clearly and confidently. Here’s a quick story: During the pandemic I planted green peppers. They grew and they flowered and they started to produce peppers. But, the peppers never really fully formed. In fact, over time my peppers wilted. Strangely the tomato plants — in the same raised bed — did fantastic. I gave them both the same amount of water, fertilizer and sun. The tomatoes thrived. The peppers died. What gives? Well, it turns out I planted the peppers too close together. They crowded each other out. The problem wasn’t my tomato plants. The problem wasn’t even my pepper plants. The problem was the environment they were planted in. (And, the problem was my lack of knowledge about what the peppers needed.) If your child is struggling, then there is a barrier somewhere, and it’s up to you to find it and help your child learn what it is! Maybe the problem was online learning (all that was available during the pandemic). In that case, identify and call out this style of teaching as the problem. Help your child articulate that they learn best when they can interact with the material in a personal way. Maybe the problem was that your child couldn’t hear what the teacher was saying when they taught over Zoom. This could indicate that your child needs captioning or might need to get their hearing tested. I would advocate for working with your child to identify where the barriers were, but I would focus on framing the conversation as barriers in the learning environment or in the supports the child needs to learn (i.e. a hearing aid) not in the child themselves.

Consider reading the book "StrengthsFinder." It’s a great resource for uncovering people’s natural strengths and would be a fantastic resource for helping your child identify theirs. The other key message in the book is that we all have different strengths and that in order to be successful we will need to know what they are and work with people whose strengths complement and/or augment our own.

Amanda Bastoni is an educational research scientist at CAST in Wakefield, Mass. Before working at CAST, she was an accomplished Career and Technical Education (CTE) director and teacher with 20+ years of experience in K-12 educational leadership, journalism and business. She has a proven record of achievement including being named the 2019 NH CTE Leader of the Year. During her time in education, she has focused on increasing equity and access. Specifically, she sought to use Universal Design for Learning (UDL) to increase pathways for English language learners and females interested in exploring STEM careers. She helped start innovative cross-disciplinary programs including Robot Algebra, a course that combines math and technology, and Drones in Technology, a course that combines art and technology. She has presented on a variety of topics — including work-based learning, professional development for CTE educators, and strategies for teaching CTE online — at numerous national and regional CTE conferences and events. She has also written articles for local, regional and national publications on these topics, and in 2020 she authored the CTE chapter in the book "From the Inside Out: Concrete Steps to Transforming Education Today," Rowman and Littlefield Inc. Her latest co-authored book "Making Room for Change: Finding Ways to Leverage Time to Benefit All Students" was recently released as well.