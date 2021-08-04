Question: During this pandemic ordeal, I have made sure to isolate our family to keep us safe. My 11-year-old daughter used to be a “happy child.” I have found that she is extremely moody all the time. I often find that she will not leave her room and is not motivated to care for her daily needs. I am worried about her. I do not know how to help her. What are some things I can do to support and help my daughter navigate this challenging time?
Isolation is one of the things that many people had to do to stay safe during the pandemic. It became our “new normal” for a while. The good news is that restrictions have become less rigid as time has gone by. However, I understand that a lot of people still isolate themselves to keep their loved ones safe. It sounds like your daughter is going through the “pandemic blues.” The pandemic has taken us on an emotional rollercoaster ride. It is hard for children to navigate extreme changes and emotions. Let’s chat about some tips on how to help alleviate some of the symptoms your daughter and perhaps others in the home are experiencing.
Change the scenery. Isolation does not mean that you only stay in the home. There are many outdoor activities that can be done as a family without being around people. Some ideas for the family include fishing, hiking, picnicking, sightseeing, birdwatching or nature photography.
Have play dates. Having play dates with your children is also a good way to get your child motivated and change the routine that they have fallen into. Do go outside and play sports, blow bubbles, garden together, have a movie night, have a craft and art day, and have a family board game day. It also helps if the child has a friend who is also isolating to come over and play. This will help with the socialization need.
Ask trusted family and friends for help. Asking family and friends is a great way to get ideas or advice on what they have found has helped them navigate the pandemic rollercoaster.
Talk to your child and providers. Talk to your child about what she is feeling and how this pandemic has affected her. Explore her emotions and be supportive. Normalize the experience, and let her know that she is not alone in this. If you feel that nothing is helping, perhaps it would be helpful to talk to her PCP and explore other options.
Aristotle said that “Humans are social creatures” and naturally seek the closeness of other people as part of their wellbeing. If anything, this pandemic has proven that isolation is detrimental to a person's mental health. However, if we find support from others, we can navigate any challenges together.