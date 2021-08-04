Jacqueline Cruz Sanchez, MA, MFT, is a clinical resident at Maps, who graduated from Antioch University New England. She sees children, adolescents, adults, couples and families. Her goal is to help her clients develop the skills needed to live happier and more balanced lives. She has compassion, and empathy with individuals of all ages. She has a strong interest in supporting adults, couples and families. She has a special heart for helping people work out the challenges and develop the skills needed to have more clarity in their lives. She uses a combination of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) with clients.