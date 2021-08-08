Question: My kid isn’t a huge fan of the outdoors. How can I encourage them to get up, get outside and get active — especially after spending so much time on the computer this past year?
After such a long, tough year for so many families, it might initially be difficult to get your child outside and active, just as it is often hard for us adults to get into a good exercise routine. However, there are many studies that have shown being outdoors and exercising both have mood-boosting effects, relieve stress and help fight off depression. If we can encourage kids to get outside, it is likely that the positive effects of being outdoors will compound, and you will meet less resistance the next time.
For initial inspiration, I encourage parents to look back on their childhood. What are the moments that stood out to you the most? When I was in elementary school, I remember playing Wiffle ball, splashing in the pool with my siblings, and hunting for frogs in my backyard. When I was a teenager, I rode my bike to a friend’s house, went out for ice cream with my family, read books in the sun, and visited local swimming holes with my friends. There are undercurrents of family, friends, excitement, challenge and good old-fashioned fun in these activities. Once you’ve picked some of your favorite activities, I encourage you to share them with your kids. Most of us are familiar with the common phrase, “Do as I say, not as I do,” and yet, we know that kids usually do as we do, not as we say. By sharing your favorite activities with both words and actions, your kids will see and share in your excitement, becoming inspired along the way. So, take a moment, reminisce, then share those favorite activities with your kids. Watch for the joy and excitement in their eyes for confirmation that they are inspired!
Ideas for toddlers: Paint on an outdoor easel, draw with chalk on the blacktop, grow a sensory garden (a garden filled with a variety of plants that help you explore all the senses: sight, sound, smell, taste, touch), collect flowers, grow fresh fruits and vegetables, create an outdoor obstacle course, blow bubbles, balance on fallen-down trees, make a mud kitchen, play in the sprinklers
Ideas for elementary-aged kids: Climb trees, create a water slide, playdates with friends, do a project together (ex. build a tree swing or a treehouse), bring indoor activities outside, do scavenger hunts, play dodgeball, build stick forts, play flashlight tag, visit the bike park, recreate video games like Minecraft in the forest or backyard, take a family bike trip, grow a pumpkin patch, create challenges (Can you get this egg to drop 10 feet without breaking using only natural materials?)
Ideas for teenagers: Do a project together (ex. build a bike shed), participate in Geocaching, play Pokémon GO, do a FitBit challenge or adventure, go hiking with a group of friends, visit the bike park, contribute to citizen science projects (ex. eBird, iNaturalist), engage in activities that help prepare for fall sports, play capture the flag, attend an outdoor event (ex. baseball game, concert), try out DIY projects to redecorate a bedroom