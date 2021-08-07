Question: I'm worried about how the pandemic has affected my child academically. Are there any learning skills that this experience might have actually helped strengthen?

Absolutely. Your child knows what a Zoom meeting is. They know how to build a slideshow in Google and share information using email and other remote platforms. This should not be underestimated. Your child learned how to share links and have conversations with their peers and their teacher from home. But more importantly your child now knows how they like AND don’t like to learn. Spend as much time as you can discussing that topic with your child. The ultimate goal of education — in school or out — should be to take ownership of what we learn. If your child can develop a sense of what motivates them, how they can find resources to support their learning (YouTube videos or talking to peers) and how they can set goals for themselves, then they will be successful. Period.

Your job as a parent is to help your child develop a sense of themselves as a learner and to help them learn what they need. Then, when they know these answers, you need to empower them to advocate for themselves and find their own resources.

Does your child learn best sitting in the front of the class? Do they learn best when they work with others? Do they need help absorbing information they read? Would listening to a book be a better way to understand the material? Does your child need help setting goals? Managing information? Or monitoring their own progress?

Help your child by framing education in a way that puts them in the driver's seat. Tell them what strategies you use to learn something new. Don’t talk about grades, talk about goals!

