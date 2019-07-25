Reprinted from 2015
The legacy of James and Ruth Ewing is vast and varied.
At The Sentinel, we think of them first, of course, as respected colleagues, dear friends, and, most certainly, enduring community treasures.
They were husband and wife, married in 1943. They met two years earlier; he was a mediation officer for the National War Labor Board in Washington, D.C.; she was a civilian mediator on the same panel. At the time, World War II raged. Jim and Ruth were parents to three children: Carolyn, Tsultrim and Thomas.
Jim graduated with honors from Princeton in 1938 and entered Harvard Law School. It was not what he imagined, and so he left after one year to teach Latin and Greek at the Taft School in Watertown, Conn. That experience is one he enjoyed immensely, in particular teaching the classics, which he’d studied at school and at Princeton. Ruth graduated second in her class at Bennington College in 1937; she earned a master’s degree in economics from Columbia.
Their journey to newspaper ownership did not follow a straight, predictable line. In fact, Jim went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy; his purview was labor relations for factories that made war components.
But it was after the war that events ultimately led them to publishing and Jim’s and Ruth’s purchase of a small daily newspaper in Bangor, Maine. It was an ambitious and admirable enterprise, but it didn’t last; The Commercial, as the paper was called, became, in the end, a victim of a larger competing daily in the same small town.
Jim and Ruth closed The Commercial in 1954. In partnership with a friend, they bought The Sentinel later that same year. And for nearly 40 years, the fifth-oldest paper in the country published continuously under essentially its original name ran under their stewardship and co-ownership.
Jim died in 2002; he was 85. Ruth lived to be 98 and stayed active and involved in community affairs late into her long life. She died in 2014.
For all but 27 years of its more than two centuries of existence, The Sentinel has been owned wholly or in part by two families – members of the Prentiss family up until 1954, and members of the Ewing family since then, starting with Jim and Ruth.
When Jim and Ruth let go of The Sentinel, having established it as one of the most respected small community newspapers in New England, they sold it to a nephew, Thomas Ewing, in 1993. Thomas Ewing remains the paper’s publisher. With a background in the law and a newspaper-family pedigree, he was just 38 when he took the reins.
The imprint that Jim and Ruth left on the newspaper and the community is still felt in broad, easy-to-spot ways. The markings of their years of involvement in a range of business, non-profit, civic and arts activities may no longer bear a physical signature, but they remain to appreciative and discerning members of the community trademarks that continue to enrich quality of life in these parts.
David Macy is resident director for the MacDowell Colony, a famous artists’ retreat in Peterborough, where both Jim and Ruth served long terms on the board. Macy has held that position for 25 years.
He calls Jim and Ruth “longtime and great friends of the Colony,” and says the return on the value of their collective efforts over so many years can’t be overstated. They were, he says, “thoughtful, delightful and intellectually rigorous,” and that is why their impact on the newspaper, their community and especially MacDowell was so profound.
Ruth was also active on the Grand Monadnock Arts Council and the N.H. Commission on the Arts. Jim served on the board from 1961-1975 and was vice president for an eight-year stretch, starting in 1966. Ruth’s board term began in 1975 and ended 25 years later. But she remained active on the retreat’s Colony Committee, which focused on matters of community engagement, for a period of time after leaving the board.
“I got to know them both well, but I had more involvement with Ruth,” Macy says. “She had such a wide-ranging interest in the arts and humanities, and she had the clarity of mind to understand that all of those books and plays and works of art that had enriched her life … they all came from somebody’s blood, sweat and tears. For her, that was the real connection.”
He adds: “She got a lot out of the way this place is organized,” referring to the retreat, “which is to give artists time and space to make their best work, far from the melee of an urban situation.”
Says Thomas Putnam of Keene, who has served on the MacDowell Board for more than two decades: “They were both very worldly people; they were interested in the world and an important part of the world that they lived in had to do with the arts.
“My experience with Ruth is that she was a champion of excellence; she always was interested in what was being created; the new work that MacDowell specializes in.”
“Also,” Macy says, Ruth “adored the Monadnock Region, and the fact that MacDowell, situated in this little green oasis, was hosting artists from all over the world. It brought together two of her passions.”
Ruth’s other passion, besides the arts, was travel; all over the world; much of it together with her husband. It was Jim’s profound interest in world affairs, heightened by his travels with Ruth and other colleagues and the people he met, that eventually inspired him to help launch the training-based International Center for Journalists, with a mission to support journalism worldwide, especially for Third World reporters and editors.
Over the years, Ruth’s family foundation helped to financially nourish many groups, including the Children’s Museum and the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music. In 1980, she received the
Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award, her background hailed by the presenter as an “interesting mix of cultural and human-service interests.”
Together, their resumés of service in the public arena would fill not a page or two, but a chapter.
“I would say that the combined impact of all of their volunteer and philanthropic work on the community has been to attract like-minded people to this area,” Putnam says, “and in so doing that might be one of their greatest contributions.”