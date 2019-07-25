A young girl tugs on the arm of a visitor. She is hearing impaired; speaking is challenging. But she has some questions, and she asks for the visitor’s notebook, writing:
“Your name?”
“Terry,” is jotted back.
“I am Elizabeth. Nice to meet you.”
“Very nice to meet you, too!”
“Where do you live?”
“Amherst, New Hampshire.”
“I live in Westminster, Vermont,” she finishes.
It is a brief interlude in Elizabeth’s day, during which she is painting pictures of dogs at the River Gallery School of Art, but it tells a deeper story about this welcoming enclave on the second floor at 32 Main Street, Brattleboro. Elizabeth is but one of hundreds who have attended or are progressing through the school, embraced for exposing the creativity in all. RGS, as it is sometimes referred, is a finalist for the prestigious 2019 Ruth and James Ewing Excellence in Community Engagement Award.
Lydia Thomson, creative director, and Donna Hawes, administrator director, run the nonprofit school, now in its 43rd year. RGS has exhibit space on the first floor and runs its school in several classrooms one fight up. It was founded by the husband-wife team of Ric Campman and Barbara Merfeld Campman upon the premise that art is in everyone.
“They had an idea to make art available as a creative resource for everybody,” says Thomson. “Their idea was to support the innate creativity of everybody.”
“Everybody” means children and adults, regardless of capabilities — physical, emotional, mental or otherwise.
Ric Campman, who died in 2006, and Thomson write about this in their book “Making is Knowing: An Approach to Creativity and Art Making from the River Gallery School.”
“Creativity is within each of us, an insight into our complexity, ambivalence, and love, embodied in our personal expression,” they write. “This integration of what we see and know is not peculiar to geniuses like Mozart or Rembrandt, but is natural to all who seek happiness and have a curiosity of the world.
“When curiosity is stifled, negative elements emerge — competition, pressure, fear, anger — which contribute to destruction and limiting behavior. When it is flowing freely, we experience joy.”
Not only does the River Gallery School of Art philosophy seek to uncover the artist, it strives to create an atmosphere free of fear, a powerful force that paralyzes expression. Hawes said fear can be debilitating. The source of such anxiety may have been a negative experience in a childhood art class or a harsh critique along the way. It takes little to send the urge to create into permanent hibernation.
“They still carry it,” she says of some adults’ apprehension about art. “It never goes away.”
River Gallery School, through small classes, one-on-one instruction and skilled faculty, break down the impediments. The approach is direct and moves quickly into the art-making process.
“When I took art, there was an immersion in techniques,” says Thomson who has a bachelor’s degree in studio art and a master’s in education. “We’re going to skip all that. We are going right to the heart of the matter.”
Hawes, with a bachelor’s in fine arts and a deep background in graphic design, says when she sees this direct approach unfold daily at the school, she sees the “power of independence” emerge in the students.
The school offers diverse classes with appeal to myriad audiences. The summer schedule, for instance, has programs for adults and teens, such as drawing skills taught by Leigh Niland (a Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award winner this year in two-dimensional work); workshops on specific techniques, such as “Sequencing Teacher Training” by Thomson later this month; art camp for children ages 6-12; even caregiver workshops to provide an escape for those spending much of their time meeting the needs of others. Costs range from free to under $300 for multi-week programs. Scholarships are available.
RGS is particularly known for one technique, developed by Ric Campman, and revolutionary in its approach. “Sequencing,” as he and Thomson describe in the book, “is a way for both beginners and more experienced art makers to enter the process of painting at a deep and direct level.”
An artist puts up three pieces of paper, positioned about one-quarter inch apart and bordered by masking tape below, above and between. A wax medium is applied to the paper and the maker uses oils, latex gloves for applying the paint and tools like a knife or bamboo stick to scribe marks into the medium.
Armed with the belief that “everything happens somewhere,” the artist is asked to imagine “somewhere” as being on the paper. Next, he or she is asked to reflect on the experience of light, rubbing a single color representing this over each of the papers.
Imagining a seascape or landscape, the maker then begins applying pure oils, without mixing, creating a horizon line, the intersection of water and sky or land and sky. Sequencing occurs as the artists moves from one paper to the others, painting the same landscape, trying to duplicate each move but understanding it cannot happen. Each image, though closely approximating its neighbor, stands as its own.
While this occurs, the artist will find his or hands moving on a two-dimensional medium but the mind operating three-dimensionally. Freedom of expression flows naturally, the hands moving without inhibition or thought, Campman and Thomson write.
“The action is not so much a flow as a sequence,” they say. “The painting is not just a picture, but a sequence of living.”
The school, with an annual budget of $350,000 to $400,000, relies on tuition, event fundraising and donations. It has, in Thomson and Hawes, long-term leadership. Thomson, whose introduction to the school was when she sent her daughter to classes, has been with RGS for 25 years; Hawes for 15.
The school’s faculty is deep and talented. Maggie Cahoon, a past Ewing Arts Award winner; Julia Ferrari, a 2019 winner in three-dimensional arts; and Niland, also a winner this year, are among that group. It was Niland who nominated RGS for the community engagement honor and captured the mission of the school to draw out the art in everyone.
“I meet people attending classes there from Harrisville, New Hampshire, to a linen delivery truck driver man in Keene who finds a creative connection in the evening after work studio classes,” Niland says. “Lydia Thomson and Donna Hawes work tirelessly to keep the school a bustling hive of creativity.”
It is what the Campmans must have imagined when RGS was started and what students like Elizabeth must appreciate as the art flows easily, free from fear, at 32 Main Street.