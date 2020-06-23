Father’s Day
George won’t be going home
He won’t be firing up the grill for the family
On HIS day
He won’t be concocting his famous BBQ sauce
The one Momma taught him
He loved his Momma
He told us so
George grew up in the rough and tumble
He did the rough and tumble too
But who the hell cared?
Momma!
Some lives go unnoticed until they end
George was imperfect like me
And you
But somehow through the foggy ruins of the streets
And broken homes
He found light and held fast
George became what he was meant to be
The George for us all
But on Sunday
He won’t be coming home
He won’t be firing up the grill
He won’t be hugging little Gianna
It seems George has a higher calling now
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Happy Fathers Day
We remember our Dad at the BBQ
striving for our perfect cheeseburger
to please all us kids and family –
With corn on the cob and butter
alongside big tasty onion rings
and a frosty root beer float –
Of course, Mom got it all together
but today was Dad’s Special Day
which we enjoyed all Summer –
Thank You Dad!!
ANNETTE CARSWELL
Keene
On Masaccio’s Expulsion
After departing a forested Eden,
teeming with deer, partridge and turkey,
edible roots and woodland streams
alive with sturgeon and salmon and trout,
they’re leaving behind dappled shade
maybe cast by pine, walnut, and peach.
They stumble across a dusty plain,
where Adam, in Masaccio’s painting,
holds his face in his hands,
while Eve, equally distressed,
covers her body in grief and shame,
as a vengeful angel bearing a sword
hovers over these great grandparents,
the mother and father of human kind.
The angel blocks any hope of return.
And so they must labor to win what they eat,
though much of their harvest some honcho will keep,
and some of what’s left will be tangled in thistles.
They’ll have no choice but to till the earth,
dig ditches and dikes to water their crops,
no way back to the peace of the forest,
no berries, no nuts, no deer, no trout.
JEFF STAPLES, after Masaccio and Yuval Noah Harari
Keene
Summer Rain
rain...
not the nurturing kind
nor the kind
that sends you running
for shelter and safety...
nor even the kind
watched with dejection
from an upstairs window
chin glumly in hand...
this rain
Hypnos
a quiet voice
in the preternatural gloom
of midday dusk
a murmured lullaby
inviting sleep
quiet rhythms
tapped on the skylight
and the foliage without
inducing a drowsiness
that compels the animal within
to curl up in its burrow
and estivate
leaving the rain
to complete its nameless task
ROY SUNTER
Fitzwilliam