Father’s Day

George won’t be going home

He won’t be firing up the grill for the family

On HIS day

He won’t be concocting his famous BBQ sauce

The one Momma taught him

He loved his Momma

He told us so

George grew up in the rough and tumble

He did the rough and tumble too

But who the hell cared?

Momma!

Some lives go unnoticed until they end

George was imperfect like me

And you

But somehow through the foggy ruins of the streets

And broken homes

He found light and held fast

George became what he was meant to be

The George for us all

But on Sunday

He won’t be coming home

He won’t be firing up the grill

He won’t be hugging little Gianna

It seems George has a higher calling now

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Happy Fathers Day

We remember our Dad at the BBQ

striving for our perfect cheeseburger

to please all us kids and family –

With corn on the cob and butter

alongside big tasty onion rings

and a frosty root beer float –

Of course, Mom got it all together

but today was Dad’s Special Day

which we enjoyed all Summer –

Thank You Dad!!

ANNETTE CARSWELL

Keene

On Masaccio’s Expulsion

After departing a forested Eden,

teeming with deer, partridge and turkey,

edible roots and woodland streams

alive with sturgeon and salmon and trout,

they’re leaving behind dappled shade

maybe cast by pine, walnut, and peach.

They stumble across a dusty plain,

where Adam, in Masaccio’s painting,

holds his face in his hands,

while Eve, equally distressed,

covers her body in grief and shame,

as a vengeful angel bearing a sword

hovers over these great grandparents,

the mother and father of human kind.

The angel blocks any hope of return.

And so they must labor to win what they eat,

though much of their harvest some honcho will keep,

and some of what’s left will be tangled in thistles.

They’ll have no choice but to till the earth,

dig ditches and dikes to water their crops,

no way back to the peace of the forest,

no berries, no nuts, no deer, no trout.

JEFF STAPLES, after Masaccio and Yuval Noah Harari

Keene

Summer Rain

rain...

not the nurturing kind

nor the kind

that sends you running

for shelter and safety...

nor even the kind

watched with dejection

from an upstairs window

chin glumly in hand...

this rain

Hypnos

a quiet voice

in the preternatural gloom

of midday dusk

a murmured lullaby

inviting sleep

quiet rhythms

tapped on the skylight

and the foliage without

inducing a drowsiness

that compels the animal within

to curl up in its burrow

and estivate

leaving the rain

to complete its nameless task

ROY SUNTER

Fitzwilliam