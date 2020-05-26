The Earth Cries, We Go Home GO HOME
We have not been kind to our earth
And it begins to cry with all its worth.
We have killed and taken what we want
And our oceans begin to fill our shores.
As huge ice flows fall into the sea,
And our shorelines grow smaller than they should be.
Our forest disappears, as do the bees and our soil becomes dust.
A virus begins to take hold of our world, as it feels it must.
We have used so many drugs both good and bad.
Each disease grows stronger and makes us sad,
Because now the world must face a time to cry and moan,
And we must return to our safe loving homes.
This disease does not care if you’re a boy, girl, black or white.
It separates us, many die, do you see the light?
We need to change our lives as we float in space.
In healing our planet, we have so much to face.
Thus, this virus has taken over our world,
Our home, family and friends, such pearls.
So we will work on our survival, put your life in a better place.
I’m afraid for everyone, this is something we must face.
MARION B. ECKHARD
Keene
--
Bird House
I watch the wrens bring twigs and grasses,
building a home for a family within
the bird house we nailed to a tree out in back.
Observing these wrens as they nest in May,
and the swallows that swoop and soar in the wind,
over the fields and marshes beyond,
I feel we’re assisting our mother, Nature.
And yet I am part of a neighborhood
that poisons the ground to kill the bugs,
that destroys the plants that we call weeds,
and the meat we eat comes from factory farms.
We ourselves are our problem now,
as we see for ourselves and see on the news,
how Earth, when it nurtured our ancestors,
hastened collapse of its own creation.
Some call this the tragedy of the commons.
JEFF STAPLES
Keene