A Star Is Born
How does it feel to be the star of the show,
the one that pundits recognize every hour
with cautionary things to say about you?
How do you like being singled out
by doctors at CDC who tell the camera
they have a bed reserved for you?
You supposed the limelight had passed you by,
your strut across the stage never happened.
But here you are mentioned every day
if not by name, by age and underlying condition
that warrant special attention you thought
wasn’t worth making a fuss over.
Is stage fright heightened by this publicity,
this daily notice that you’re eighty-eight
with coronary artery disease and a stent,
a pacemaker keeping you keeping on?
When you make your speech, will you remember
to thank your COPD and all the faulty things inside
that put you front and center? Will you
be humble enough to say you know fame is fickle
and that you owe everything to Covid-19?
CHARLES BUTTERFIELD
Keene
Now
Planning now, for what comes next,
I jump forward day by day,
traveling through hours and years.
And yet I feel I’m standing still,
rearranging pictures on a wall,
or hiking trails where winter lingers,
never leaving here or now,
unwilling and unable to
predict whatever happens next.
For me the time is always now,
as I watch the hands of a clock sweep round,
though it seems that in death, now disappears,
and unlike other kinds of creatures,
I know my fate is in the cards.
JEFF STAPLES
Keene
Expresso
Can I finish my joe first?
Later, they want yer arse outta here now!
Cides, ya been here yakking for over an hour and half
I paid for my stuff like ever one else
Ya, ya, I’ve heard this a thousand times
Get your coat, finish yer joe, and get out!
Ok, ok but it’s nasty out there and I got no wherez to go
Cripes, it ain’t that bad, it’s 14, no wind, and sunny, jeez
Now get moving!
But I got no where to go
Ya awready said that
It ain’t my problem
I gots my own crap ta deal with
And yur becoming one of my big problems now
Ever time I got to come here
And haul your butt outta here
I got better stuff to do than bother with you!
Sorry, I’m going, I’m going
Sometimes I wish I was dead
That goes for the both of us, now git!
Maybe the brick church will take ya in til it gets a little warmer
Naw, they stopped doing that stuff
Somein about not nuf staff ever day
Plus they don’t get paid enough or some’n
Awright, now git
I gots a domestic over on West Street
And I can’t waste any more time on you!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene