A Star Is Born

How does it feel to be the star of the show,

the one that pundits recognize every hour

with cautionary things to say about you?

How do you like being singled out

by doctors at CDC who tell the camera

they have a bed reserved for you?

You supposed the limelight had passed you by,

your strut across the stage never happened.

But here you are mentioned every day

if not by name, by age and underlying condition

that warrant special attention you thought

wasn’t worth making a fuss over.

Is stage fright heightened by this publicity,

this daily notice that you’re eighty-eight

with coronary artery disease and a stent,

a pacemaker keeping you keeping on?

When you make your speech, will you remember

to thank your COPD and all the faulty things inside

that put you front and center? Will you

be humble enough to say you know fame is fickle

and that you owe everything to Covid-19?

CHARLES BUTTERFIELD

Keene

Now

Planning now, for what comes next,

I jump forward day by day,

traveling through hours and years.

And yet I feel I’m standing still,

rearranging pictures on a wall,

or hiking trails where winter lingers,

never leaving here or now,

unwilling and unable to

predict whatever happens next.

For me the time is always now,

as I watch the hands of a clock sweep round,

though it seems that in death, now disappears,

and unlike other kinds of creatures,

I know my fate is in the cards.

JEFF STAPLES

Keene

Expresso

Can I finish my joe first?

Later, they want yer arse outta here now!

Cides, ya been here yakking for over an hour and half

I paid for my stuff like ever one else

Ya, ya, I’ve heard this a thousand times

Get your coat, finish yer joe, and get out!

Ok, ok but it’s nasty out there and I got no wherez to go

Cripes, it ain’t that bad, it’s 14, no wind, and sunny, jeez

Now get moving!

But I got no where to go

Ya awready said that

It ain’t my problem

I gots my own crap ta deal with

And yur becoming one of my big problems now

Ever time I got to come here

And haul your butt outta here

I got better stuff to do than bother with you!

Sorry, I’m going, I’m going

Sometimes I wish I was dead

That goes for the both of us, now git!

Maybe the brick church will take ya in til it gets a little warmer

Naw, they stopped doing that stuff

Somein about not nuf staff ever day

Plus they don’t get paid enough or some’n

Awright, now git

I gots a domestic over on West Street

And I can’t waste any more time on you!

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene