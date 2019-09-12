Bare Toes in the Grass
My first bare toes
in the Springtime grass-
Wet and green clover
almost like skipping on glass-
Soon Summer BBQ warm toes
play lawn badminton so fast-
Then Autumn’s cool toes
crunch the red dry grass-
Finally our Winter toes
in ski boots downhill crevasse-
Awaiting another Springtime
toes in the grass!
STUART CARSWELL
Keene
A Blizzard
As soon as I step out of my house
I find myself in a blizzard
It is neither hot or cold
Sometimes it is black, sometimes colorless
It can be loud, other times a kitty’s soft meow
I bat at it with a fly swatter
It does no good
It is most annoying
For it is a blizzard of words
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene