Bare Toes in the Grass

My first bare toes

in the Springtime grass-

Wet and green clover

almost like skipping on glass-

Soon Summer BBQ warm toes

play lawn badminton so fast-

Then Autumn’s cool toes

crunch the red dry grass-

Finally our Winter toes

in ski boots downhill crevasse-

Awaiting another Springtime

toes in the grass!

STUART CARSWELL

Keene

A Blizzard

As soon as I step out of my house

I find myself in a blizzard

It is neither hot or cold

Sometimes it is black, sometimes colorless

It can be loud, other times a kitty’s soft meow

I bat at it with a fly swatter

It does no good

It is most annoying

For it is a blizzard of words

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene