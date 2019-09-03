My name is don and Mary-lou
Life named me
Time named me
Love named me
Art named me
I don’t believe in romantic life
Said the woman from Sofia
I don’t believe in romantic love
Said the novelist from the borderlands
Don and Mary lou
Romantic love
From the country of time and life and death
Each day a concerto
Each day a bouquet
With the parfum of happiness
The scent of memory
Still sings
And the chords of solenne
Echo the chorus of NABUCCO
My name is don and Mary- Lou
DON BURNESS
Rindge
My Little One
She’s my little one
The one that makes me ache
Especially late at night
When the quiet of the day takes center stage
And all I have are the memories
Of a time that passed all too quickly
I remember the first time I held her
How could she be mine
She’s too perfect
How did I deserve her?
Life, living it
It’s what we all do
What awaits you
Is locked in the mystery of time
And what is time?
Tell me
I’m listening
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
My Happy Friend
Frolicking in the flower patch
and rolling on the lawn
four legs kicking in the air
With a happy smile at every dawn.
I named my Beagle Dog “Lilly”
for my favorite Spring blossom
her honey blonde fur so soft
All the passing kids patted often,
For a decade we were so close
walking often on the RR Trail
we became older together
And over the years quite frail,
Now, sadly we say a loving ‘Bye’
My happy Beagle Friend “Lilly”
Is Now Gone!!
DEBORAH FROCK
Keene