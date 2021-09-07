Public Muse, Sept. 7, 2021 Sep 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save My Ship of LifeI have been on my ship of life for many yearsThe sea I travel on has been filled with adventure But now at last I approach the blessed shoreWhere all is calm and beautifulBARBARA MAGOUNKeeneStableGoing to pieces over seasons.Changing clothes for upsetting reasons.Calendar states, but on the nerves it grates.Mud in the morning. Snow in the afternoon----surely, no doubt, we’ll be swimming real soon2degrees40degrees80degrees10degrees60degreeslogical forecast deniedHILARY KINGSBURYHarrisvilleTherapeutic ThemeEmbracing elegant birchesInhaling aromas of purple lilacsResponding in imitationto the song of the RobinElfin images in cloud formationsCaresses of breezes upon the skinWatching Chippies and squirrelsas they scatter hither and froMother earth has much to shareOur Father’s gifts to allRemedies to assuage distressin nature’s compensationESTHER M. CANTUAKeeneYour World(on fire)*Martini sir?Rocks or straight up?Gin or Vodka?A twist? an olive? two? Dirty?Hey, the market’s looking great, ChazHmm, how did Apple do today?Pfizer’s making me rich, man!!Give me your backwater Missouri arm ya fool. Hahaha!Did you rent that condo at Jackson Hole?23 hundred for the whole weekAre those people sick in the head or just plain stupid out there?Take it!Can you believe them? No clue, no clue!By the way, how was Monaco?Did you see Ben Affleck and J.Lo.?Love it there, but man, my 50 grand went damn quick!Oh, well, easy come easy go!! Hahaha!My kids are worried about their future, ChazReally? Ya, really! Come on! Cripes, I sayz!!Told em don’t listen to that lefty buzz!Hey, I’m here aren’t I kids? Hahaha!They’ve gone to the best schoolsExeter, Choate, Dana HallWhat the Hell ya want? I reminded themMy wallets a little thinner! Hahaha!Climate this, climate that, relax, kids!We’re in good shape! Look at me!!Oh, then get this, my son Jack’s bud Tom,What’s his name from ChoateTom’s dad, some slob, no pedigree! That’s another story!Lost his home in the, I think they call it, the Bootleg fireStuff happens son, I sayzHappens all the time, they’ll be alrightMy kid was beside himself,He yelled at me and stomped up to his room, slammed the door“Dad, they f’n lost everything!”Ingrate, I yelled!!Now we’re not speaking!! Jeez!!!*(A conversation recorded at Lefty’s Bar and Grill)STEPHEN SERAICHICKKeene Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tom Chaz Jack Meteorology Anatomy Ornithology Hey Climate Sea Door Recommended for you Read more about the nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Mackenzie Anderson, ConVal field hockey Wyatt Avery, Keene High football Noah Mertzic, Conant boys soccer Bella Venezia, Keene High field hockey Vote View Results Back Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene woman paralyzed after reported attack at hip-hop concertOwner of Toadstool Bookshops looking to sell the businessLocal man faces arson charges in Brook Street incidentRioting charges stem from Jaffrey incidentVAERS data does not show vaccine to be safe, by John D. WyndhamSpirit Halloween plans two Keene stores this fallPeterborough recovers $594K in stolen funds after cyber scamHundred Nights curbs access to resource center, angering some of city’s unshelteredMonadnock school board non-public vote sparks transparency questionsElectrical issue determined to be cause of Hinsdale fire Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No