My Ship of Life

I have been on my ship of life for many years

The sea I travel on has been filled with adventure

But now at last I approach the blessed shore

Where all is calm and beautiful

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene

Stable

Going to pieces over seasons.

Changing clothes for upsetting reasons.

Calendar states, but on the nerves it grates.

Mud in the morning. Snow in the afternoon----

surely, no doubt, we’ll be swimming real soon

2degrees40degrees80degrees10degrees60degrees

logical forecast denied

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Therapeutic Theme

Embracing elegant birches

Inhaling aromas of purple lilacs

Responding in imitation

to the song of the Robin

Elfin images in cloud formations

Caresses of breezes upon the skin

Watching Chippies and squirrels

as they scatter hither and fro

Mother earth has much to share

Our Father’s gifts to all

Remedies to assuage distress

in nature’s compensation

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene

Your World

(on fire)

*Martini sir?

Rocks or straight up?

Gin or Vodka?

A twist? an olive? two?

Dirty?

Hey, the market’s looking great, Chaz

Hmm, how did Apple do today?

Pfizer’s making me rich, man!!

Give me your backwater Missouri arm ya fool. Hahaha!

Did you rent that condo at Jackson Hole?

23 hundred for the whole week

Are those people sick in the head or just plain stupid out there?

Take it!

Can you believe them? No clue, no clue!

By the way, how was Monaco?

Did you see Ben Affleck and J.Lo.?

Love it there, but man, my 50 grand went damn quick!

Oh, well, easy come easy go!! Hahaha!

My kids are worried about their future, Chaz

Really? Ya, really! Come on! Cripes, I sayz!!

Told em don’t listen to that lefty buzz!

Hey, I’m here aren’t I kids? Hahaha!

They’ve gone to the best schools

Exeter, Choate, Dana Hall

What the Hell ya want? I reminded them

My wallets a little thinner! Hahaha!

Climate this, climate that, relax, kids!

We’re in good shape! Look at me!!

Oh, then get this, my son Jack’s bud Tom,

What’s his name from Choate

Tom’s dad, some slob, no pedigree! That’s another story!

Lost his home in the, I think they call it, the Bootleg fire

Stuff happens son, I sayz

Happens all the time, they’ll be alright

My kid was beside himself,

He yelled at me and stomped up to his room, slammed the door

“Dad, they f’n lost everything!”

Ingrate, I yelled!!

Now we’re not speaking!! Jeez!!!

*(A conversation recorded at Lefty’s Bar and Grill)

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

