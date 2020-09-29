Five Late Summer Thoughts

1. Silence can kill you

Not in the literal way

But in the empty house kind of way

The way when she’s not here

Kind of way

2. Humans adapt to their discontents

Read, play, watch

Talk to the cat

That somehow seems to understand human angst:

Maybe it’s the bend in their backs

The drumming of their fingers

The staring out of the window again and again

Or the stretching of their words

Being overly cautious not to stumble

3. Darkness brings another cause though

And silence seems louder and deeper than ever

4. You met her a long time ago

She decided to stay

And see your life through

To join in your ecstasies and despairs

You sashayed together into the unknown

To live a life of two

5. When she’s not here

The walls close in

Silence like an oligarch holds court

You’re condemned

And there is nowhere else to go

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene