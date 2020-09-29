Five Late Summer Thoughts
1. Silence can kill you
Not in the literal way
But in the empty house kind of way
The way when she’s not here
Kind of way
2. Humans adapt to their discontents
Read, play, watch
Talk to the cat
That somehow seems to understand human angst:
Maybe it’s the bend in their backs
The drumming of their fingers
The staring out of the window again and again
Or the stretching of their words
Being overly cautious not to stumble
3. Darkness brings another cause though
And silence seems louder and deeper than ever
4. You met her a long time ago
She decided to stay
And see your life through
To join in your ecstasies and despairs
You sashayed together into the unknown
To live a life of two
5. When she’s not here
The walls close in
Silence like an oligarch holds court
You’re condemned
And there is nowhere else to go
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene