I wrote a poem last night
as I fell into sleep
but I didn’t
no words on a page
just swirling inside me
surely to be remembered.
I wake,
oh, yes, a poem,
somewhere, there elusive.
I wrote a poem last night
but alas
I didn’t.
CARIN TORP
Keene
Hugs
We share the hours and the weather
and walks in the woods among the hills,
yet one of us will leave the other
a widow or a widower.
So hug me tightly now and then
as fields ripple in the wind,
and maples glorify the fall,
and as we hear the hush of snow.
For I won’t miss you when I’m dead,
nor the dog that waits for me,
nor clouds floating overhead,
not even the smile that livens your face.
JEFF STAPLES
Keene
Leaves Come Floating Down
This time of year, I often sit
Ready to make my call
To name the leaves from all the trees
As they begin to fall
So many leaves on windy days
In splendor to and fro
Now floating down and all around
In sunshine’s morning glow
The maple leaves reflect the sun
Each sparkles as they fall
With colors red and orange too
I like them best of all
But leaves from oaks will also glow
As will the elm and birch
Another batch is coming down
As I sit here and search
I search and soon, surrounded by
This wondrous autumn treat
A rainbow mixed in colors here
A quilt below my feet
DAN SWETT
Swanzey