I wrote a poem last night

as I fell into sleep

but I didn’t

no words on a page

just swirling inside me

surely to be remembered.

I wake,

oh, yes, a poem,

somewhere, there elusive.

I wrote a poem last night

but alas

I didn’t.

CARIN TORP

Keene

Hugs

We share the hours and the weather

and walks in the woods among the hills,

yet one of us will leave the other

a widow or a widower.

So hug me tightly now and then

as fields ripple in the wind,

and maples glorify the fall,

and as we hear the hush of snow.

For I won’t miss you when I’m dead,

nor the dog that waits for me,

nor clouds floating overhead,

not even the smile that livens your face.

JEFF STAPLES

Keene

Leaves Come Floating Down

This time of year, I often sit

Ready to make my call

To name the leaves from all the trees

As they begin to fall

So many leaves on windy days

In splendor to and fro

Now floating down and all around

In sunshine’s morning glow

The maple leaves reflect the sun

Each sparkles as they fall

With colors red and orange too

I like them best of all

But leaves from oaks will also glow

As will the elm and birch

Another batch is coming down

As I sit here and search

I search and soon, surrounded by

This wondrous autumn treat

A rainbow mixed in colors here

A quilt below my feet

DAN SWETT

Swanzey