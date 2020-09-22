Life is Beautiful

Oh, life is beautiful!

How sweet the words made clear

That proceed from the mouth,

And land upon the ear!

Oh, life is beautiful!

In praise of it I sing!

Extol and honor it

With all the joy it brings!

Life is a fleeting feast,

Filled with delight and ire,

For what is here and now

Is soon thrown on the fire.

My mind is jubilant!

My heart and soul declare

That which is bountiful

Is likewise bright and fair!

Then strive to cherish life!

Uphold it night and day,

For what is freely given

Is freely taken away.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene