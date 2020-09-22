Life is Beautiful
Oh, life is beautiful!
How sweet the words made clear
That proceed from the mouth,
And land upon the ear!
Oh, life is beautiful!
In praise of it I sing!
Extol and honor it
With all the joy it brings!
Life is a fleeting feast,
Filled with delight and ire,
For what is here and now
Is soon thrown on the fire.
My mind is jubilant!
My heart and soul declare
That which is bountiful
Is likewise bright and fair!
Then strive to cherish life!
Uphold it night and day,
For what is freely given
Is freely taken away.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene