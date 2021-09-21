Autumn

Autumn if you want to call it that

Sneaks in quietly

But quicker than your low aptitude of understanding

We’ve forgotten about natural things

And look where it has gotten us?

I just read about the slaughter of 1400 dolphins

Off the coast of the Faroe Islands

We can now track this brutality

Toward one of the gentlest animals on earth on our phones and fume

Maybe

You see, this is what we do

Not only to animals, but to plants

And to each other

Nam, Iraq, and Afghanistan come to mind

Throw in a recent mass shooting where an ex-Marine shot and killed a three-month-old

And voila you’ve covered all the bases

You see, GOD had spoken to him

GOD speaks to a lot of people these days

But I haven’t heard a thing, have you?

Although, I have to say,

The Blue Jays are causing quite a ruckus in the big maple as I write this

I guess, I’m not in the club or something

We basically don’t get it

And here lies the rub if you will

How long can this planet go on like this?

“A long time,” a Fantasy football friend of mine says

Autumn,

The first peoples believed one season flowed into another

“A season within another season”

Flow….understanding….kindness

But we didn’t quite get those people

Now did we!

STEPHEN SERIACHICK

Keene

Adaptation

The plant grew luxuriously

Having started from a seed

Flowers bloomed on the vine

Nature had met every need

Near to this hearty sprout

A transplant struggled about

A sudden environmental change

To thrive, had serious doubt

Removal from familiar soil

Creates a difficult handicap

Basics and tender loving care

Can close the abysmal gap

ESTHER M. CANTUA

Keene

