Public Muse, Sept. 21, 2021

AutumnAutumn if you want to call it thatSneaks in quietly But quicker than your low aptitude of understandingWe've forgotten about natural thingsAnd look where it has gotten us?I just read about the slaughter of 1400 dolphinsOff the coast of the Faroe IslandsWe can now track this brutalityToward one of the gentlest animals on earth on our phones and fumeMaybeYou see, this is what we doNot only to animals, but to plantsAnd to each otherNam, Iraq, and Afghanistan come to mindThrow in a recent mass shooting where an ex-Marine shot and killed a three-month-oldAnd voila you've covered all the basesYou see, GOD had spoken to himGOD speaks to a lot of people these daysBut I haven't heard a thing, have you?Although, I have to say,The Blue Jays are causing quite a ruckus in the big maple as I write thisI guess, I'm not in the club or somethingWe basically don't get itAnd here lies the rub if you will How long can this planet go on like this?"A long time," a Fantasy football friend of mine saysAutumn,The first peoples believed one season flowed into another"A season within another season"Flow….understanding….kindnessBut we didn't quite get those peopleNow did we!

STEPHEN SERIACHICKKeene

AdaptationThe plant grew luxuriouslyHaving started from a seedFlowers bloomed on the vineNature had met every needNear to this hearty sproutA transplant struggled aboutA sudden environmental changeTo thrive, had serious doubtRemoval from familiar soilCreates a difficult handicapBasics and tender loving careCan close the abysmal gap

ESTHER M. CANTUAKeene