Public Muse, Sept. 17, 2021 Sep 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Hurricane That Never WasI heard that it was coming upRight up the Eastern coast The TV said it would be badAnd would be worse than mostThey said that we must be preparedAnd I concurred, agreedAnd made a list of what to doOf things that I would needOff to the store, that day I wentWithout much of a smileFor this was serious, I knewAs I rushed down the aisleI chose some food from what was leftThe water nearly goneBack in my car and headed homeMy radio back onAt home the windows boarded up And on my patioThe table and the chairs securedNo place for them to goThe batteries I placed withinWithin my radioThe generator filled with gasWas ready now to goI waited in my house that nightWondering what I’d seeIf in the morning there would beA flood or fallen treeI carefully looked out and sawThe sun was shining brightAnd all the worries that I thoughtWere wasted in the nightDAN SWETTSwanzey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAlstead man who beat, raped teenager sentenced to up to 77 yearsMonadnock Middle/High School will be closed Monday after death of staff memberMonadnock to offer counseling as classes resume following teacher's deathMorgan GreeneKeene International Market, a business with 'big dreams,' opens storefrontWinchester fire at vacant home may have been intentionally setDeveloper moving ahead with 84-unit apartment complex in SwanzeyCluster of COVID-19 cases reported at Keene's Fuller Elementary SchoolDozens of COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported at Alpine Healthcare in KeeneNew food truck can’t use ‘Pho Keene Great’ moniker for now, judge rules Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No