The Hurricane That Never Was

I heard that it was coming up

Right up the Eastern coast

The TV said it would be bad

And would be worse than most

They said that we must be prepared

And I concurred, agreed

And made a list of what to do

Of things that I would need

Off to the store, that day I went

Without much of a smile

For this was serious, I knew

As I rushed down the aisle

I chose some food from what was left

The water nearly gone

Back in my car and headed home

My radio back on

At home the windows boarded up

And on my patio

The table and the chairs secured

No place for them to go

The batteries I placed within

Within my radio

The generator filled with gas

Was ready now to go

I waited in my house that night

Wondering what I’d see

If in the morning there would be

A flood or fallen tree

I carefully looked out and saw

The sun was shining bright

And all the worries that I thought

Were wasted in the night

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

