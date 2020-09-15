To Mow or Not to Mow
A rabbit turned and looked at me
Then looked across my lawn
Anticipating all the grass
His food would soon be gone
He may as well have asked me then
Please stop this instantly
For can’t you see the tall, tall grass
Would feed my family
Instead of mowing on that day
Set out a chair to see
The rabbit eating merrily
And smiling back at me
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Layers
I’m peeling back and peering through
a froth of feelings, phrases from songs
that keep coming back, feelings for things
left incomplete, campaign slogans,
layers on layers of nuance and baggage,
the flickering shadows of a fan
that stirs the air in a stifling room,
rearranging the light of the afternoon,
nostrums of parents and their ancestors,
loss of my father in silence and grief,
layers of people looking down,
down their noses at colors of skin,
and any religion not their own.
I live in layers of history
sanitized by ghosts of pilgrims
at Plymouth Plantation, waking up
to the horrors of Jim Crow,
and the homeless who haunt city streets,
lenses that color and shape the world.
Staring across the generations,
I see the world through fragments of dreams,
dreams that dry up in the yawning day,
all built on layers that make up the earth,
that shift under the pull of the moon,
that ring like gongs when the plates collide.
JEFF STAPLES, after Stanley Kunitz
Keene