Skylark
A gentle skylark who rides the wind against the sun From a sparkling crystal cave to the open meadow, Looks down below her and sees me wandering in the lea, So she wings her flight towards earth where I tarry there ...
She carols through the quiet morning air, And gives me pause to sport a smile or grin ...
The graceful skylark who comes to join me on the green From a patch of heather lace in the open meadow, Encounters me in a sleepy glen beneath the hills Where I meditate alone by the water’s edge ...
The skylark is my instrument,
My courier, and my good friend ...
She leads me to a shady spot
As we go on our way.
The mellow skylark who sings for me to ease my mind When I long to be at peace in the open meadow, Restores my youth with a simple song from long ago As I travel down that old once forgotten path . . .
She sends me joy when sorrow fills my days, And gives me faith when all my dreams have flown . . .
My lovely skylark who follows me around the field Like a silver beam of light in the open meadow, Knows well that now I am reconciled to the world, And she takes her leave of me through the billowed clouds, So now I am the poet bard, The minstrel, and the balladeer, ‘Though alone again, I must go on To sing another song.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Sensitive
sensitive love and those who know
shouldn’t be belittled or teased
for as your soul grows brighter
his falls to its knees
child never good enough
darkened and abused
as your heart learns lightness
his plea to God refused
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville