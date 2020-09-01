Skylark

A gentle skylark who rides the wind against the sun From a sparkling crystal cave to the open meadow, Looks down below her and sees me wandering in the lea, So she wings her flight towards earth where I tarry there ...

She carols through the quiet morning air, And gives me pause to sport a smile or grin ...

The graceful skylark who comes to join me on the green From a patch of heather lace in the open meadow, Encounters me in a sleepy glen beneath the hills Where I meditate alone by the water’s edge ...

The skylark is my instrument,

My courier, and my good friend ...

She leads me to a shady spot

As we go on our way.

The mellow skylark who sings for me to ease my mind When I long to be at peace in the open meadow, Restores my youth with a simple song from long ago As I travel down that old once forgotten path . . .

She sends me joy when sorrow fills my days, And gives me faith when all my dreams have flown . . .

My lovely skylark who follows me around the field Like a silver beam of light in the open meadow, Knows well that now I am reconciled to the world, And she takes her leave of me through the billowed clouds, So now I am the poet bard, The minstrel, and the balladeer, ‘Though alone again, I must go on To sing another song.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

Sensitive

sensitive love and those who know

shouldn’t be belittled or teased

for as your soul grows brighter

his falls to its knees

child never good enough

darkened and abused

as your heart learns lightness

his plea to God refused

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville